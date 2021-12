Going out for a bagel and cream cheese won't exactly work if there's no cream cheese to be had. Due to recent supply chain issues, dairy manufacturers and suppliers that provide pallets of cream cheese to different shops have come up short in the past few weeks, according to a recent report in The New York Times. This is causing strain not only on those popular shops in New York City, but also for bagel shops across America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO