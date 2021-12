Another year is drawing to a close and with it the announcement of countless accolades for movie award season. Among the first to announce their winners this year is the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a voting member), a group made up of 28 Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism. Our annual Top 10 list of feature films ended up becoming a Top 11 after a tie forced two movies into the final spot, the ties didn't end there though as we had a record three ties throughout all our categories including in Best Lead Actress and Best Ensemble Cast.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO