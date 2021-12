HOUSTON — Doctors at Houston Methodist are urging everyone to be cautious this holiday season and take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Hospital officials reported that they have seen positive COVID tests triple in the past two days. They also said the hospital saw a huge overnight spike with 22 new patients from their relatively low number of 114 hospitalized at the end of the day Tuesday.

