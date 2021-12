The Seattle Mariners had a below average offense last year, but still managed to win 90 games, as they had one of the best bullpens in baseball to keep their small leads. They won tons of close games, and would lose big a lot. They need to add to their offense in 2022 if they expect to make the playoffs. One familiar name on the free agent market is aging slugger Nelson Cruz, but Mariners fans should not want him to come back to the organization now.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO