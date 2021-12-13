Twitter reacts to (another) Champions League last 16 draw

Chelsea’s rollercoaster performances in the UEFA Champions League group stages meant it exited Group H as the runner-up. While this is an improvement over the last trophy defense’s campaign in 2012/13, the Blues still could (and should) have come out as a group winner. Their second-place finish meant they would be drawn against one of four group winners in the Round of 16: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Lille or Real Madrid. The presentation of those options saw Chelsea stare reality in the face, there weren’t any matches against Malmo left, this is the UCL getting serious.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO