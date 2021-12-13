ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities: Skylines is getting an Airports expansion next month

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParadox Interactive has revealed that the next expansion for Cities: Skylines will be themed around airports. In this new expansion, players can design their...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

VentureBeat

Cities: Skylines is heading to VR

Fast Travel Games announced today Cities: VR, a virtual reality take on the hit city-building game Cities: Skylines. Cities: VR will launch in Spring 2022 for Meta Quest 2 (or Oculus Quest 2, whatever it’ll be called by then). Cities: Skylines debuted in 2015 for PC. It became a hit...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Cities: VR Adapts Skylines into a Hands-On Simulation

Cities: VR has been announced as the next installment in a long-running series of city management games. Revealed at this year’s Upload VR Showcase, the game will release exclusively on Meta Quest 2 with made for VR changes. In a release by Fast Travel Games, the studio is taking on...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Cities: Skylines Spinoff 'Cities VR' Coming to Meta Quest 2 in Spring 2022

The Cities: Skylines game is getting its first official spinoff with Cities VR, a new city-building game developed by Fast Travel Games that's coming to the Meta Quest 2 in Spring 2022. Cities: Skylines is well known for its add-on content. (After all, it is published by Paradox.) There's something...
VIDEO GAMES
simpleflying.com

74 Million Annual Passengers: Gatwick Airport’s Expansion Plans

London Gatwick Airport has historically been the UK’s second-busiest airport by passenger traffic. It retained this ranking in 2020, albeit with a far lower number of passengers due to the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the crisis has prompted some carriers to reduce their operations at Gatwick, the airport has big plans for the future.
LIFESTYLE
GamingOnLinux

Cities: Skylines Airports DLC announced for release in January

Seems Paradox and Colossal Order aren't done with their city builder just yet, as the Cities: Skylines Airports DLC was just announced for release on January 25. "Cities: Skylines Airports expansion DLC invites you onboard to experience the wonders and logistics of modern-day air travel. Please have your boarding pass ready as you start to place and design your airport. Fasten your seatbelts and connect your airport to the city through bus, metro, and train stations. Please place your items in the overhead compartments so that you can create cargo terminals connected to your airport complex while hauling in new goods and materials. We are now at the perfect altitude to begin enhancing your city's travel industry! Thank you for flying with us today!"
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The New Warframe Expansion Starts Later This Month

The new Warframe expansion, The New War, will begin on December 15. The New War will have players take control of new playable characters as they play as Kahl-175, Veso, and Teshin. This allows players to experience the war from different perspectives. The full Cinematic Quest sends players on a...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
enr.com

Best Project, Airport/Port: Tema Port and Container Terminal Expansion Project

This project expands the capacity of a crucial West Africa freight hub in Ghana with four massive container vessel berths, 3,558 meters of breakwater and 1,400 m of wharf. This 127-hectare development will provide substantial economic benefits and growth for Ghana while providing 15 interns and 40 young local engineers with opportunities to advance skills and expand employment potential.
INDUSTRY
Game Informer Online

Banjo-Kazooie Joins Switch Online Expansion Pack Next Month

The Nintendo 64 library of the Switch Online Expansion Pack gets a dose of Rare next month when Banjo-Kazooie joins the service. The game joins the service sometime in January, but there's no exact date as of yet. The 1998 platformer is widely remembered as a standout game for the N64 (especially for third-party games) and among the most beloved games of the era overall. While the emulation of the Expansion Pack hasn’t been universally loved, it’s cool to see Banjo-Kazooie making its way back to the house of N. Given that Microsoft owns Rare, the only way to play Banjo was on Xbox, such as in the Rare Replay collection.
VIDEO GAMES
dcvelocity.com

FedEx Express completes expansion project at Miami International Airport

FedEx Express has completed an expansion project at Miami International Airport that nearly doubles its main sort facility and adds the largest cold chain facility to the FedEx global network, the company said Tuesday. The expansion increases overall capacity at FedEx Express' Americas gateway, which connects the U.S. and Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean. The express transportation service business is a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. The $72.2 million project adds more than 138,000 square feet to the main sort facility, bringing it to more than 282,000 square feet. Enhancements include a new customs clearance area and 70,000 square-foot cold chain facility, which will accommodate growing demand for transportation of perishables such as flowers and food, as well as pharmaceuticals and therapeutics, the company said. “Miami has always been critical to our operations, serving as our largest gateway connecting markets across North and South America,” Juan Cento, regional president, FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean, said in a press statement. “The added cold chain capacities will enable us to expand verticals in the Latin American region that require refrigeration, and the new customs clearance space will help expedite trade in and out of the busy air cargo port.” The expansion is aimed at helping FedEx Express keep pace with growing demand across the region. Between 2019 and 2020, FedEx shipping volume through Miami-Dade County, Fla., grew by nearly 40%, company leaders said.
MIAMI, FL
egmnow.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer introduces the Diamond and Pearl clans

The Pokémon Company has shared a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus that reveals two clans that call the Hisui Region home. The trailer below introduces the Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan that share the region with the Galaxy Expedition Team. The Diamond Clan believes in the “importance of cherishing the present and living in the moment with one’s allies,” while the Pearl Clan “frequently advocates the importance of valuing the vast, spacious land shared with others.​”
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Among Us VR announced

Innersloth revealed during The Game Awards that popular social deduction game Among Us is coming to virtual reality. The game drops between four and 10 players into the Skeld and features “all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal” found in the original version. Watch the reveal trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Sonic Frontiers, an ‘open-zone’ game, set to arrive holiday 2022

Sega announced Sonic Frontiers, a new 3D Sonic adventure, at the 2021 Game Awards. “An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity, open-zone freedom,” the announcement trailer description states. “Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands—landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!”
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

PUBG: Battlegrounds is making the switch to free-to-play

PUBG: Battlegrounds is going free-to-play next month on PC and consoles, developer Krafton has announced. When the switch happens, the developer will introduce Battlegrounds Plus, a premium account upgrade. For a one-time price of $12.99, players will get 1,300 G-Coin, the Captain’s Camo set cosmetics, and access to the following features:
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Chivalry 2, Trailmakers, and Black Desert are free to play on Xbox

Microsoft has revealed the latest batch of Free Play Days titles for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners. Until December 12th at 11:59 p.m. PT, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play medieval first-person slasher Chivalry 2, multiplayer sandbox game Trailmakers, and MMORPG Black Desert for free. As usual, players can head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store, enter the Gold member area, and find the Free Play Days collection to begin installing these games on console.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Scarlet Nexus update introduces Battle Simulator, new challenges, and more

Bandai Namco has delivered a new update and the second Bond Enhancement Pack for Scarlet Nexus on all platforms. The main attraction of Update 1.05 is the new Battle Simulator feature. Using this new addition, players can rematch against a number of bosses from the main story campaign and other challenging missions.
VIDEO GAMES

