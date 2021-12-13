Further embracing tech, Seattle Kraken to release NFT collection that captures ‘essence of brand’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With the holidays right around the corner, many of us are gearing up for holiday hangs with friends and family. This means tons of quality time where games and activities are a must. Over the last year, many have rediscovered the joy of puzzles and if you’re looking for a fun puzzle to bring home for the holidays, one of our favorite puzzle companies just released the ultimate collection. JIGGY is well-known for its beautiful puzzles and the Enchantment collection is no exception. Inspired by everything we love most about the holidays, these puzzles feature images of sparkly tinsel, ice skating, New York City, shopping, and more. But our favorite thing about these puzzles is that each JIGGY comes with glue to transform the completed puzzle into wall-worthy art, making them an A+ gift for the art and decor lover in your life, too. It’s also important to note that JIGGY is a female-founded brand that supports emerging female artists from around the world, with a percentage of each sale going to the artist behind each puzzle’s design — it’s the gift that truly keeps on giving. Keep reading to shop each of the newly released puzzles and to learn a little bit more about each artist and their festive design.

