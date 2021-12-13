ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Further embracing tech, Seattle Kraken to release NFT collection that captures ‘essence of brand’

By Kurt Schlosser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe puck has dropped and the first season of Seattle Kraken hockey is in full swing. Now the team is going to drop some NFTs to further engage with fans using technology. The Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena are partnering with Orange Comet, a Los Angeles-based non-fungible token and blockchain experience...

IN THIS ARTICLE
