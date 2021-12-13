GoPro leaps as Wedbush observes multiple growth drivers

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) used to be AMD's (AMD) in-house foundry. AMD sold it to the UAE sovereign wealth fund in 2008, and fully divested by 2012. The UAE fund has mismanaged it to the point where they were getting negative gross margin in the fab business, which is a difficult trick to pull off. They IPOed recently, and it was one of the worst operating statements I had ever seen.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO