GoPro leaps as Wedbush observes multiple growth drivers

By Lucas Heilman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPro (GPRO +7.8%) shares rise after Wedbush upgrades the stock to Outperform from Neutral citing multiple growth opportunities. "There are multiple gross margin expansion drivers...

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Remains A Distant Fourth Place

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) used to be AMD's (AMD) in-house foundry. AMD sold it to the UAE sovereign wealth fund in 2008, and fully divested by 2012. The UAE fund has mismanaged it to the point where they were getting negative gross margin in the fab business, which is a difficult trick to pull off. They IPOed recently, and it was one of the worst operating statements I had ever seen.
GoPro: Why This Stock Is A Bargain

There are two points to understand here: the subscription business is growing at triple digits and the premium-priced cameras are increasing over time. GoPro (GPRO) sells cameras. But my bullish thesis is actually focused on GoPro's subscription business. I content that GoPro's subscription business and shift towards more expensive cameras...
GoPro: Capturing A Moment For Its Positive Bounce

GoPro is benefiting from a broader range of revenue streams than it was pre-pandemic. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is a company that makes compact but high-quality video cameras. They envision that their products will change the way people capture and share their adventures in life. GPRO is attractive at today's price due to its improving liquidity, improving gross margin, and strong execution of its pricing and subscription strategy to increase revenue and TAM while catering to its existing low-cost competition. It is also notable that their social media marketing success provides a wider range of opportunities for a successful turnaround.
