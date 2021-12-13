GoPro leaps as Wedbush observes multiple growth drivers

GoPro is benefiting from a broader range of revenue streams than it was pre-pandemic. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is a company that makes compact but high-quality video cameras. They envision that their products will change the way people capture and share their adventures in life. GPRO is attractive at today's price due to its improving liquidity, improving gross margin, and strong execution of its pricing and subscription strategy to increase revenue and TAM while catering to its existing low-cost competition. It is also notable that their social media marketing success provides a wider range of opportunities for a successful turnaround.
