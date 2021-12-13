ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer to pay $6.7B in cash for Arena Pharmaceuticals

KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker with no products on the market and a focus on developing treatments for...

www.kimt.com

AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Will Pfizer Soar Higher Than Moderna As Omicron Variant Takes Hold?

Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have both formed weekly chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction for the long-minded trader and investor. Pfizer has formed a bull flag pattern while Moderna may be reversing course into an uptrend. Both stocks have soared since COVID-19...
MedCity News

Pfizer: $6.7B Arena buyout complements rather than replaces JAK drugs

Pfizer’s inflammation and immunology portfolio is anchored by Xeljanz, a blockbuster product now weighed down by stronger safety warnings on its drug label. In acquiring Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion, Pfizer gains a late-stage compound for inflammatory bowel disorders and more, but the pharmaceutical giant said the deal isn’t a move to replace lost revenue for its franchise immunology product. Instead, Pfizer said the incoming asset complements Xeljanz.
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Shape Magazine

Pfizer Shared Results from Trials of Its COVID-19 Pill

Almost two years into a global pandemic, the world continues to contend with new highs and lows of the crisis. In the last month alone, the Omicron variant and a push for boosters have emerged. Now, another development appears to be on the horizon. Last month, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer shared preliminary results on its experimental treatment for COVID-19. It noted that the drug cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent if given to high-risk adults within three days of their first symptoms or by 88 percent if taken within five days. Today, the company announced the final results from its analysis, and the results continued to hold.
Phramalive.com

Pfizer Augments Inflammation and Immunology Business with $6.7 Billion Buy

The share price of Arena Pharmaceuticals nearly doubled in premarket trading after pharma giant Pfizer announced it was acquiring the company and its diverse portfolio of developmental and clinical assets, including a late-stage ulcerative colitis treatment, in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $6.7 billion. Pfizer will acquire outstanding shares...
thefreshtoast.com

Pfizer Has Entered The Cannabis Arena

This is not the first time one of the largest pharmaceuticals companies in the world has obtained an interest in a cannabis-related company. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. is entering the cannabis space via the $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The two publicly-traded companies confirmed Monday that they have signed a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction.
Investor's Business Daily

Pfizer Stock Up, Arena Stock Soars On $6.7 Billion Merger Deal

Covid vaccine maker Pfizer (PFE) said Monday it plans to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) for $100 a share, in a deal worth an estimated $6.7 billion. The news sent Arena stock rocketing and gave a boost to Pfizer stock. The deal essentially doubles the value of Arena shares, and the...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Harley-Davidson, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Peloton and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Harley-Davidson (HOG) – The motorcycle maker's stock surged 11.7% in the premarket after it announced that it is merging its "Livewire" electric motorcycle unit with a special purpose acquisition company. Livewire will have an enterprise value of about $1.8 billion and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LVW."
MarketWatch

Analysts: Pfizer to 'capitalize' on experimental colitis treatment in Arena deal

Analysts are on board with Pfizer Inc.'s PFE, +4.36% plans to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal worth $6.7 billion and announced Monday morning. Pfizer's stock was up 1.2% in premarket trading on Monday, while shares of Arena soared 88.3%. "We view PFE as a logical partner for ARNA as the latter continues to progress its gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology focused platform, which should benefit from the executional expertise of a large pharmaceutical company," SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz told analysts in a research note. "PFE's commercial framework can capitalize on etrasimod's best-in-class potential," wrote RBC Capital Markets' Kennen MacKay. The one thing that surprised Wall Street was Pfizer's decision to execute a deal before the upcoming readout of Phase 3 clinical trial data for Arena's etrasimod, an experimental ulcerative colitis treatment. That data is expected early next year. Pfizer's stock has gained 43.4% so far this year, while Arena's shares are down 35.0%. The S&P 500.
