Pfizer to pay $6.7B in cash for Arena Pharmaceuticals

Almost two years into a global pandemic, the world continues to contend with new highs and lows of the crisis. In the last month alone, the Omicron variant and a push for boosters have emerged. Now, another development appears to be on the horizon. Last month, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer shared preliminary results on its experimental treatment for COVID-19. It noted that the drug cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent if given to high-risk adults within three days of their first symptoms or by 88 percent if taken within five days. Today, the company announced the final results from its analysis, and the results continued to hold.

