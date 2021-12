It wasn’t a good sign for Cedrick Wilson’s availability at the beginning of the week when he tested positive for Covid-19. But heading into the weekend, Wilson has since tested negative twice, and should be good to play this weekend against the New York Giants. While many may not think having the fourth WR available is that much of a boost, it certainly will be for a team that has struggled has much as it has on third down over the last month or so of the season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO