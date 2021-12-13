Golden Globes 2022: full list of nominations
Film
Best film – musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best supporting actress in a film
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best film – foreign language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best screenplay – film
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best director – film
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best actress in a film – musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actor in a film – drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original song – film
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Orugitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Best film – animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best actor in a film – musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best actress in a film – drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best film – drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best supporting actor in a film
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best score – film
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Television
Best TV series – musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Ted Lasso
Reservation Dogs
Only Murders in the Building
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best TV series – drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best limited series or TV movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
