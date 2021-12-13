ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian lawmaker charged with killing elk, alleges politics

theintelligencer.com
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian lawmaker from the Communist Party has been charged with illegal hunting for killing an elk, his lawyer told reporters Monday. Kremlin critic Valery Rashkin, 66, a Communist Party deputy in the lower house of Russia’s parliament, was arrested in October after police said they found an...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a senior Russian envoy stood ready to immediately depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have another call with U.S. President Joe Biden before the year's end to discuss the security issue, but he said it hasn't been agreed to yet.In a video call with Putin last week, Biden voiced concern about a buildup...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gennady Zyuganov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Valery Rashkin
dallassun.com

Russia's top spy comments on alleged Navalny 'replacement'

Intelligence agencies in the West realize that interest in Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is declining, and they are already looking for his replacement, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed. Speaking to the Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty on Wednesday, Sergey Naryshkin claimed that Western nations were...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Putin urges guarantees on Ukraine in call with Johnson

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Moscow will insist on Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. A recent Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has drawn Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, and U.S. President Joe Biden...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Fraud#Moscow#Russian#Ap#The Communist Party#Kremlin
AFP

German court hands life term to Russian over 'contract killing'

A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park in broad daylight, a murder prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow. Judges in Berlin found the suspect named as Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, guilty of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili in the Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019. The verdict is likely to add further strain to already frayed Russian-German ties, and the reaction of Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will be closely watched. Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in protest at Moscow's perceived lack of cooperation with the investigation shortly after the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Berlin court to rule in high-stakes 'Russian hitman' case

A German court will decide Wednesday whether a Russian man is guilty of shooting dead a former Chechen commander in broad daylight in a Berlin park on the orders of Moscow. The case came under the media spotlight again recently when a Russian diplomat was found dead outside the country's embassy in Berlin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO over security guarantees, as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. He told President Sauli Niinsto that Moscow wants "to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal guarantees for the security of our country," the Kremlin said in a statement. 
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AFP

Memorial closure trial adjourned amid outcry in Russia

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a trial against Memorial until the end of the year, as supporters urged authorities not to dissolve the country's most prominent rights organisation. A symbol of post-Soviet democratisation, Memorial has built a huge archive of Soviet-era crimes and has campaigned tirelessly for human rights in Russia. In court for alleged violations of its designation as a "foreign agent", Memorial is facing its biggest threat since it was founded by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, in 1989. Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to dissolve Memorial International, the group's central structure, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications, including social media posts, as required by law.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Belarus Charges Russian Sapega With Incitement

Belarusian prosecutors have filed charges against Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was arrested along with her boyfriend, opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich, after authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka ordered a passenger plane they were on diverted as it flew over the country's airspace. Sapega has been charged with "inciting hatred" for administering...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Russian Ultranationalist Faces Posthumous Murder Charges

Maksim Martsinkevich, a notorious Russian ultranationalist who died in custody last year, is to be tried posthumously on murder charges, a lawyer representing his family said on December 3. Lawyer Aleksei Mikhalchik told the TASS news agency that the charges filed posthumously against Martsinkevich by the Investigative Committee were based...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theintelligencer.com

EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks, sanctions threat

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders held a summit Thursday focused on preventing a Russian military invasion of neighboring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of diplomatic talks. And on a day of diplomatic moves, Russia said it submitted draft documents to the United...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy