Russian lawmaker charged with killing elk, alleges politics

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a trial against Memorial until the end of the year, as supporters urged authorities not to dissolve the country's most prominent rights organisation. A symbol of post-Soviet democratisation, Memorial has built a huge archive of Soviet-era crimes and has campaigned tirelessly for human rights in Russia. In court for alleged violations of its designation as a "foreign agent", Memorial is facing its biggest threat since it was founded by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, in 1989. Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to dissolve Memorial International, the group's central structure, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications, including social media posts, as required by law.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO