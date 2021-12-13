ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bomb injures 12 at Russian school; ex-student suspected

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A homemade bomb went off in a school attached to an Orthodox Christian convent and wounded 12 people, while an 18-year-old former student was identified as a suspect in the explosion,...

spectrumlocalnews.com

