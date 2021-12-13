ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guinness: Good Things Are In Our Grasp by AMV BBDO

The Drum
 3 days ago

Guinness is lighting up 22 pubs across the country this December to celebrate their returning role as hubs of the community and places of joyful times this festive season. With the festive season upon us, 3.3 million Brits have...

www.thedrum.com

The Independent

Tom Kerridge says one of his restaurants has had 654 cancellations in the past six days

Tom Kerridge has spoken out about the number of cancellations that have been made at just one of his restaurants, claiming that there have been 645 in the past six days.On Tuesday, the British chef tweeted a video showing a document that listed all of the recent cancellations.“Here we are… This is the list of cancellations taken in one of our restaurants in the past six days…” he wrote in the accompanying caption.“654 guests I understand why. Public health is THE most important thing. But what will the government do to support the industry? Many places will crumble without help…”Kerridge’s...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Coca-Cola & Sprite Recall

There is a Coca-Cola recall involving Coca-Cola and Sprite soda cans that contain an undisclosed foreign matter according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was issued on November 24th. This recall has not shown up on the FDA recall list at time of publish and has only shown up in the memo from the Department of Defense and appears to only affect a small portion of product that was distributed to Armed Forces Commissary locations.
FDA
The Drum

Burger King sides with McDonald’s for a charitable cause

Burger King has chipped into the Ronald McDonald Houses Foundation, a charitable foundation supporting children with illnesses, by encouraging sales of its rival’s fries – for which McDonald’s is donating one Polish Zloty from every serving sold. Offering participants a free Whopper Junior as an incentive, the...
RESTAURANTS
The Drum

M&S Food: This Is Not Any Christmas Song by M&S Romford

M&S Food has tied with TikTok to release a Christmas song from its staff in Romford, with profits being donated to Shelter and Together for Short Lives. Capitalizing on M&S Romford’s TikTok success, with videos hitting 1.4m views and gaining praise from Clara Amfo and Michelle Keagan, as well as meme account @loveofhuns, the store has recorded This Is Not Just a Christmas Song.
MUSIC
The Drum

Ford: Night Swimming by AMV BBDO

When you think of pickup trucks you might imagine dusty rough terrains and rugged outdoorsy-type people, right? Ford and AMV BBDO have completely flipped this stereotype on its head and developed a beautiful and serene short film to capture the depths of their new Ranger truck. ‘Night Swimming’ features stunning...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Drum

Guinness, Ikea, Uber Eats, Dove and Burberry: rounding up the UK’s year in ads

After a busy year in creative, The Drum looks back at some of the 2021 ads that really hit the spot with our readers and editorial team in the UK. 2021 has been a long year. And while uncertainty was a constant drag in Q1, there was reason to celebrate come July 19 when the pubs reopened. In honor of that awaited moment, Guinness played on our longings with ’Looks Like Guinness’, imagining a perfectly poured pint in everyday objects.
LIFESTYLE
WZZM 13

One Good Thing: Clara's Cookies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A woman and her business have been doing a lot of good for orphans...and in a tasty way. This is Rebecca Cruttenden. She is the founder of Clara's...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
yellowbrickhome.com

These Are a Few of Our Favorite Things | 2021

It’s time for our annual Favorite Things list for 2021! This year has been… well, it’s been a year, huh? We filled it with wonderful times, like beach playing and outdoor dining and small group gathering. But when I start to feel funny feelings, I’m reminded of this article on ‘languishing’ that sums it up exactly. In the end, I’m still going to call this year a good one. We celebrated a few victories, we saw our friends’ beautiful, smiling faces more, and Lucy continues to amaze us as her personality blossoms.
LIFESTYLE
The Drum

Inclusive influencer marketing is a win for everyone

Influencer communities have revolutionized representation for marginalized groups, giving them (when done well) a direct and authentic voice. For our Deep Dive on Marketing and the Marginalized, Jennie Lindehoff, head of PR and outreach at The Drum Network member agency ClickThrough Marketing, explores the right (and wrong) ways to engage with underrepresented influencers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Drum

Shopee on how brands can prepare for mega-sale season

Connecting with customers on mega-sale days alone is no longer sufficient, says Huiyan Pan, regional marketing lead at Shopee. She explains brands must consistently raise awareness and engage with customers, before ramping up in the lead-up to mega-sale campaigns. E-commerce has evolved over the years to bring shoppers more value,...
RETAIL
The Drum

Brands must be the remedy for the poisoned dynamic between creator and platform

The big platforms continue to make big dollars without properly compensating creators. And brands are complicit. It’s time for that change or else, writes Jay Krihak, executive director of Crossmedia. Competition for content-makers is fierce among creator platforms. Mark Zuckerberg’s unveiling of Meta appears to be the full expression...
ECONOMY
Variety

Disney to be First Client at 18 Sound Stage Shinfield Studios in U.K. – Global Bulletin

STUDIOS Shinfield Studios, an 85,000 square meter studio facility comprising 18 sound stages, has received planning permission for construction from Wokingham Borough Council. The studio, located at Shinfield, Berkshire, within the Thames Valley Science Park, some 42 miles southwest of London, will be one of the largest film and TV studios in the U.K. once completed. It includes four sound stages which have already been completed and are now ready for operation, with a Disney production confirmed to start in 2022. The studio will also include workshops, a contemporary office environment and a post-production and screening facility, all designed to service...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Air Canada: ‘Tis the Season To Believe by FCB Canada

Magic is in the air this festive season as Air Canada debuts a heartwarming campaign bringing an imaginative take on traveling. ‘Tis the Season to Believe’ was created by FCB Canada, in partnership with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, and hopes to emotionally connect with people who haven’t been able to see loved ones in the last couple of years.
WORLD
The Drum

Natura’s chief brand officer: ‘We need to create a better today – not a better tomorrow’

Brazilian cosmetics and personal care brand Natura is built on an ethos of sustainability and social good. In 2021, it buckled down on these values: it established a handful of new conservation-focused partnerships, made a splash at Cop26 and renewed its commitment to meeting a set of ambitious climate and equity targets by 2030. Andrea Álvares, the company’s chief brand, innovation, international and sustainability officer, has been a driving force behind it all.
BUSINESS
The Drum

M&S staff and Percy Pig release catchy Christmas hit on TikTok

M&S Food has tied with TikTok to release a Christmas song from its staff in Romford, with profits being donated to Shelter and Together for Short Lives. Capitalizing on M&S Romford’s TikTok success, with videos hitting 1.4m views and gaining praise from Clara Amfo and Michelle Keagan, as well as meme account @loveofhuns, the store has recorded This Is Not Just a Christmas Song.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Drum

7 principles for engaging with neurodivergent people

Neurodiversity is a topic with a growing role in the zeitgeist, but is it an overlooked area of diversity? For our Deep Dive on Marketing and the Marginalized, Krystian Groom and Charli Edwards of The Drum Network member BECG argues that it is and give seven principles for reaching neurodivergent people.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Drum

Authentic Pride: before marketing to the marginalized, make your culture inclusive

Dean Rowland, board director and culture lead at Drum Network member Receptional, and Polly Shute, a former Pride in London board member who now runs Out and About LGBTQ, have spent a lot of time thinking about Pride. For our Deep Dive on Marketing and the Marginalized, they look into how brands can create campaigns that move beyond tokenism.
SOCIETY

