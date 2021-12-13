These Stocks Can Offer Better Returns Over Corning

We think that Trane Technologies stock (NYSE: TT), a heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, building management systems, and controls company, currently is a better pick compared to its industry peer Johnson Controls stock (NYSE: JCI), despite Trane Technologies being the more expensive of the two. Trane Technologies trades at about 3.3x trailing revenues, compared to 2.3x for Johnson Controls. Although both the companies have seen a pickup in demand of late, Trane Technologies’ financial performance has been better over the recent years. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating margin growth. Our dashboard Johnson Controls vs Trane Technologies: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Comments / 0