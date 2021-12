In Home Alone, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) might be shocked to be left behind by his family when they leave for Christmas vacation without him, but he's actually glad to be rid of some of them, particularly his older brother Buzz. Played by Devin Ratray, Buzz is a bully to his younger brother, and they often get into trouble together. Of course, Kevin gives Buzz a hard time, too. It's hard to forget him making fun of Buzz's girlfriend ("Woof!") when he finds her picture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO