ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russian teenager detonates bomb in Orthodox school

By AP News
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A homemade bomb detonated in a school attached to an Orthodox convent has wounded 12 people, including a 15-year-old, Russian authorities were reported as saying Monday. They said the suspected...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Russia's top spy comments on alleged Navalny 'replacement'

Intelligence agencies in the West realize that interest in Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is declining, and they are already looking for his replacement, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed. Speaking to the Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty on Wednesday, Sergey Naryshkin claimed that Western nations were...
POLITICS
AFP

Memorial closure trial adjourned amid outcry in Russia

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a trial against Memorial until the end of the year, as supporters urged authorities not to dissolve the country's most prominent rights organisation. A symbol of post-Soviet democratisation, Memorial has built a huge archive of Soviet-era crimes and has campaigned tirelessly for human rights in Russia. In court for alleged violations of its designation as a "foreign agent", Memorial is facing its biggest threat since it was founded by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, in 1989. Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to dissolve Memorial International, the group's central structure, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications, including social media posts, as required by law.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Pope: New meeting with Russian Orthodox patriarch possible

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says there are plans for a possible second meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. That would come after their historic 2016 encounter in Cuba became a landmark in mending relations severed by the 1,000-year-old schism that divided Christianity. Speaking to reporters Monday while traveling home from Greece, Francis said he planned to meet next week with the Russian church’s foreign envoy “to agree on a possible meeting” with Patriarch Kirill. He noted that Kirill is due to travel in the coming weeks but also said he was “ready to go to Moscow” even if diplomatic protocols weren’t yet in place.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Orthodox#Moscow#Ap#Interior Ministry#Investigative Committee#The Associated Press
AFP

Russia detains coal tycoon over deadly Siberia mine blast

Russia on Wednesday detained coal tycoon Mikhail Fedyayev over regulatory failings at a mine where a blast last month left 51 people dead in an incident that drew ire from President Vladimir Putin. Putin this month confronted Fedyayev about safety violations during a televised meeting, asking him whether the board of directors was monitoring safety at the mine or "just counting money?"
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumnews1.com

Bomb injures 12 at Russian school; ex-student suspected

MOSCOW (AP) — A homemade bomb went off in a school attached to an Orthodox Christian convent and wounded 12 people, while an 18-year-old former student was identified as a suspect in the explosion, Russian authorities said Monday. The bomb detonated at the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov, a city...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sfarchdiocese.org

Pope Francis: hope for meet with Russian Orthodox leader

Would be 2nd meet after 1,000 year rift ended in 2016. On the return flight from Greece, Pope Francis said that a second meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, is being organized. “A meeting with Patriarch Kirill is not far on the horizon....
RELIGION
AFP

Russia rejects calls for domestic violence overhaul

Russia rejected calls to tighten domestic violence legislation Thursday, despite a European court ruling ordering Moscow to act on the "staggering scale" of abuse of women in the country. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) this week called out Russia's "failure" to protect women against violence within the home, saying "women in Russia are in a situation of de-facto discrimination."
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Former Slovak premier detained for protest during lockdown

Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was detained by police in Bratislava on Thursday for organizing an anti-government rally that had been banned due to lockdown rules.Fico’s leftist Smer-Social Democracy party and police confirmed the detention, which took place before the planned demonstration in the Slovak capital Thursday evening.Police said they would not give more details till Friday. Any public gatherings of more than six people, including protests, have been banned after the government imposed strict restrictions to tackle a record surge of coronavirus infections in late NovemberFico, a populist leader, has been a vocal critic of the government’s...
PROTESTS
AFP

Berlin court to rule in high-stakes 'Russian hitman' case

A German court will decide Wednesday whether a Russian man is guilty of shooting dead a former Chechen commander in broad daylight in a Berlin park on the orders of Moscow. The case came under the media spotlight again recently when a Russian diplomat was found dead outside the country's embassy in Berlin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to deploy nukes in Europe

Russia said on Monday that it may deploy nuclear missiles in Europe because it claims NATO is doing the same. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia’s state-run RIA news outlet that it saw “indirect indications” that NATO was nearing deployment of intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe, so it would be “forced” to do the same, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Ukraine’s border is a frozen no man’s land. Pro-Russian forces are just 50 yards away.

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — On the eastern edge of Ukraine are scenes reminiscent of World War I. Freezing troops peer through periscopes above deep trenches on the country’s front line at pro-Russian separatists, who are as little as 50 yards away. On Thursday, the trenches were muddy quagmires but are often frozen solid, offering little comfort from the inhospitable cold.
MILITARY
Reuters

EU hits Russian mercenary group Wagner with sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Russian private military contractor Wagner Group on Monday as well as on eight individuals and three other energy companies in Syria, accusing the group of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf. “The Wagner Group is responsible for serious human rights...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Germany Says Russia Will Face 'Massive Consequences' if It Invades Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday Russia would face "massive consequences" if it invades Ukraine, after a phone call with her Russian counterpart in which she said Kyiv's territory integrity must not be violated. Baerbock called for "open and honest" dialogue with Russia over...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy