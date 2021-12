Canadian wildlife officials reported a haul of absolutely massive goldfish last week from Hamilton Harbour, a bay on the western tip of Lake Ontario. The jumbo-sized catches came as part of a research project that uses acoustic transmitter tags to track the movements of goldfish, which are a relative of the common carp. Water managers hope the research project will provide them with information that could help them control the remarkably invasive species.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO