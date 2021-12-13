ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Alana Haim, Lady Gaga Nominated for Golden Globes

Spin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwards show season is in full swing. On Monday morning, the Golden Globes announced its nominees for 2022, its 79th edition. From a music standpoint, there’s some representation in the acting categories. Lady Gaga received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Belfast and The Power Of The Dog bag seven nods each while Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart nab Best Actress for controversial Diana and Gucci roles - after stars called for a boycott over awards' 'lack of diversity'

The 2022 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday with The Power Of The Dog and Belfast leading the pack with seven nominations apiece. Kristen Stewart received a Best Actress nomination for her controversial role as Princess Diana in Spencer and will go up against Lady Gaga who also faced backlash for playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. The ladies are joined by Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) in the Drama category.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Jonny Greenwood
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Beyonce
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Alberto Iglesias
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Carole King
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
thatgrapejuice.net

Beyonce Scores Golden Globe Nomination for ‘King Richard’ Anthem ‘Be Alive’

The nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globes are being announced realtime and the list brings with it a coveted nomination for music’s reigning Queen, Beyonce. Moments ago, it was revealed that the superstar’s blazing ‘King Richard’ anthem ‘Be Alive’ has been nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture:
MUSIC
d1softballnews.com

Lady Gaga, Will Smith among the candidates. The nominations

Golden Globe 2022: the announcement of the Golden Globe nominations has arrived – whose ceremony is set for the next January 9. The 79th edition of the Golden Globes will award the best of American cinema and television of 2021. What are the nominations for the Golden Globe 2022?
CELEBRITIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh natives Michael Keaton, Billy Porter pick up Golden Globe nominations for ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Pose’

Two of Pittsburgh’s favorite sons were honored for their television work Monday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Though there weren’t many local ties among this year’s crop of Golden Globe Award nominees, Steel City native Billy Porter was nominated for best performance by an actor in a television drama series for the final season of FX’s “Pose” and fellow yinzer Michael Keaton earned a best performance by an actor in a limited series nomination for his role in Hulu’s “Dopesick.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Beyonc#House#Licorice Pizza#Radiohead
Us Weekly

Golden Globes 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

The show must go on. The list of nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards were released on Monday, December 13, after NBC previously announced that it will not air the show due to the scandal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “For eight months, we have worked tirelessly to...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Belfast and The Power of the Dog lead Golden Globe nominations

'Belfast' and 'The Power of the Dog' lead the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards. Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film and the Western that features Benedict Cumberbatch are both up for seven prizes each - including Best Motion Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Branagh has two nominations...
MOVIES
Vulture

Despite All the Mess, the Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

After issuing a new code of conduct, failing to meet its Black membership goal, and getting booted off of NBC, the Golden Globes are, somehow, back with another year of nominations, hosted by Snoop Dogg. Like years past, the livestream will announce the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s picks for the best in TV and film from the past year. Unlike years past, the HFPA recently announced via an open letter that the awards show will not be televised at all, and it is still unclear if it will be livestreamed in any way. Last week, HFPA president Helen Hoehne told Variety that Gabrielle Union rejected their offer to announce the nominations. So, to catch up: no actual awards show on January 9, 2022, and no real proof that the HFPA has made substantial change in the past year. The Globes are apparently focusing on reform and change in preparation for their 80th ceremony in 2023, but for now, we’ll just have to keep up with all the mess.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Reservation Dogs’ nominated for 2022 Golden Globe Award

“Reservation Dogs” has been nominated for a Golden Globe. The series, which was filmed in Okmulgee, has been nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. “Reservation Dogs” features a group of indigenous friends who live on a reservation in Oklahoma. The series was created by Oklahoma native Sterlin Harjo and Oscar winner Taika Waititi and airs on Hulu.
OKMULGEE, OK
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Susan Kelechi Watson Predicts Who Will Cry the Most When This Is Us Ends

Watch: Susan Kelechi Watson Talks "This Is Us" Legacy at 2021 PCAs. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson caught up with Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. Of course, since the final chapter of This Is Us is set to begin on Jan. 4 on NBC, Cox made sure to ask the performer about the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed drama.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Niecy Nash Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year of Marriage to Jessica Betts (Exclusive)

It's been a good year to be Niecy Nash. A little over a year since the Claws actress married her wife, Jessica Betts, she chatted with ET's Kevin Frazier about the lessons she's learned during the couple's first year of marriage. The actress also shared details on the exciting projects she's involved in, including the upcoming Reno 911! reunion that has fans foaming at the mouth.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
DesignerzCentral

Oprah and Ellen’s shock: ‘Meghan used us!’

When it comes to doing talk shows, it doesn’t get much bigger than sitting on the couches of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. And now that Meghan Markle has ticked both off her list, she’s ready to take the next step – launching her own chat program that will blow everyone out of the water!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy