Police continue search for 3 armed burglars who stole expensive jewelry from house in Chesterfield

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are continuing to search for three armed suspects who broke into a house, and stole jewelry and watches worth thousands of dollars last week.

Around 1:45 a.m. on December 6, suspects entered an unoccupied house in the Fairpines subdivision to steal the jewelry.

Some of the pieces were unique, police said. Those images were shared on social media by Chesterfield Police.

Chesterfield Police searching for suspects who entered house to steal expensive jewelry, watches

If you have any information on the theft or the location of the jewelry, you are urged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-0660 .

Community Policy