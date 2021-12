The stock price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Novartis announcing that it will initiate a share buyback of up to $15 billion to be executed by the end of 2023. And the buyback is funded through the proceeds from the recent sale of 53.3 million Roche bearer shares.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO