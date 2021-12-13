ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Phase transformation in titanium alloys observed at atomic scale

By Zhe Jiang University
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitanium is an important structural metal. Titanium alloys are widely used in aerospace and biomedical applications, thanks to their light weight, remarkable specific strength, superb corrosion resistance and high heat resistance. Recently, Prof. Yu Qian in Prof. Zhang Ze' s group at the Center of Electron Microscopy in Zhejiang...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed By The Fuel

Researchers at a lab owned by the U.S. government have passed a crucial milestone on the way to their ultimate goal of achieving self-sustaining nuclear fusion. On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules. Researchers said this advancement puts them at the threshold of fusion ignition, which is defined as a sustainable and never-ending powerful energy source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons

While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic#The Transformation#Titanium Alloy#Zhejiang University#Xi An Jiaotong University#Hcp#Bcc#Mo Nb
Phys.org

Characterizing a crystal structure of a californium metallocene

A team of researchers working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico has successfully characterized a crystal structure of a californium metallocene. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their carefully orchestrated process and the characteristics of the crystal structure they created. Julie Niklas and Henry La Pierre with the Georgia Institute of Technology, give an overview of the history of actinide metallocene study and outline the work done by the team in New Mexico in a News and Views piece published in the same journal issue.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Development of a high-energy-resolution, lanthanum hexaboride nanowire-based field emission gun

The National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) and JEOL, Ltd. have developed a lanthanum hexaboride (LaB6) nanowire-based field emission gun that is installable on an aberration-corrected transmission electron microscope (TEM). This combined unit is able to perform atomic resolution observation at an energy resolution of 0.2 eV—the highest resolution ever recorded for non-monochromatic electron guns—with a high current stability of 0.4%.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Taking Earth Observation to Enterprise Scale

We’re not short of eyes in the sky, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to collect and use the data that Earth observation networks create. Find out how mapping veteran Esri and startups SkyWatch and Wyvern are building out data infrastructure that makes orbital imagery accessible and profitable.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gravitational caustics in an atom laser

Typically discussed in the context of optics, caustics are envelopes of classical trajectories (rays) where the density of states diverges, resulting in pronounced observable features such as bright points, curves, and extended networks of patterns. Here, we generate caustics in the matter waves of an atom laser, providing a striking experimental example of catastrophe theory applied to atom optics in an accelerated (gravitational) reference frame. We showcase caustics formed by individual attractive and repulsive potentials, and present an example of a network generated by multiple potentials. Exploiting internal atomic states, we demonstrate fluid-flow tracing as another tool of this flexible experimental platform. The effective gravity experienced by the atoms can be tuned with magnetic gradients, forming caustics analogous to those produced by gravitational lensing. From a more applied point of view, atom optics affords perspectives for metrology, atom interferometry, and nanofabrication. Caustics in this context may lead to quantum innovations as they are an inherently robust way of manipulating matter waves.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Observation of a flat band and bandgap in millimeter-scale twisted bilayer graphene

Magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene, consisting of two graphene layers stacked at a special angle, exhibits superconductivity due to the maximized density of states at the energy of the flat band. Generally, experiments on twisted bilayer graphene have been performed using micrometer-scale samples. Here we report the fabrication of twisted bilayer graphene with an area exceeding 3 Ã— 5 mm2 by transferring epitaxial graphene onto another epitaxial graphene, and observation of a flat band and large bandgap using angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Our results suggest that the substrate potential induces both the asymmetrical doping in large angle twisted bilayer graphene and the electron doped nature of the flat band in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

The optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and machine learning (ML) approaches. Systematic phase-field simulations generate data of the mechanical properties for various nanocomposites constructed by four macroscopic degrees of freedom. An ML-assisted strategy is adopted to perform multiobjective optimization of the mechanical properties, through which promising nanocomposite configurations are prescreened for the next set of phase-field simulations. The ML-guided simulations discover an optimized nanocomposite, composed of Nb-rich matrix and Nb-lean nanofillers, that exhibits a combination of mechanical properties, including ultralow modulus, linear super-elasticity, and near-hysteresis-free in a loading-unloading cycle. The exceptional mechanical properties in the nanocomposite originate from optimized continuous MT rather than a sharp first-order transition, which is common in typical SMAs. This work demonstrates the great potential of ML-guided phase-field simulations in the design of advanced materials with extraordinary properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Evolution of the conductive filament system in HfO-based memristors observed by direct atomic-scale imaging

The resistive switching effect in memristors typically stems from the formation and rupture of localized conductive filament paths, and HfO2 has been accepted as one of the most promising resistive switching materials. However, the dynamic changes in the resistive switching process, including the composition and structure of conductive filaments, and especially the evolution of conductive filament surroundings, remain controversial in HfO2-based memristors. Here, the conductive filament system in the amorphous HfO2-based memristors with various top electrodes is revealed to be with a quasi-core-shell structure consisting of metallic hexagonal-Hf6O and its crystalline surroundings (monoclinic or tetragonal HfOx). The phase of the HfOx shell varies with the oxygen reservation capability of the top electrode. According to extensive high-resolution transmission electron microscopy observations and ab initio calculations, the phase transition of the conductive filament shell between monoclinic and tetragonal HfO2 is proposed to depend on the comprehensive effects of Joule heat from the conductive filament current and the concentration of oxygen vacancies. The quasi-core-shell conductive filament system with an intrinsic barrier, which prohibits conductive filament oxidation, ensures the extreme scalability of resistive switching memristors. This study renovates the understanding of the conductive filament evolution in HfO2-based memristors and provides potential inspirations to improve oxide memristors for nonvolatile storage-class memory applications.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Efficient Gas Separation With Atomic Pores

By crafting atomic-scale holes in atomically thin membranes, it should be possible to create molecular sieves for precise and efficient gas separation, including extraction of carbon dioxide from air, University of Manchester researchers have found. If a pore size in a membrane is comparable to the size of atoms and...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Observation of Feshbach resonances between a single ion and ultracold atoms

The control of physical systems and their dynamics on the level of individual quanta underpins both fundamental science and quantum technologies. Trapped atomic and molecular systems, neutral1 and charged2, are at the forefront of quantum science. Their extraordinary level of control is evidenced by numerous applications in quantum information processing3,4 and quantum metrology5,6. Studies of the long-range interactions between these systems when combined in a hybrid atom"“ion trap7,8 have led to landmark results9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19. However, reaching the ultracold regime-where quantum mechanics dominates the interaction, for example, giving access to controllable scattering resonances20,21-has so far been elusive. Here we demonstrate Feshbach resonances between ions and atoms, using magnetically tunable interactions between 138Ba+ ions and 6Li atoms. We tune the experimental parameters to probe different interaction processes-first, enhancing three-body reactions22,23 and the related losses to identify the resonances and then making two-body interactions dominant to investigate the ion's sympathetic cooling19 in the ultracold atomic bath. Our results provide deeper insights into atom"“ion interactions, giving access to complex many-body systems24,25,26,27 and applications in experimental quantum simulation28,29,30.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Research group isolates reaction step that describes energetics of catalysis on materials

New research published in Nature Materials from Associate Professor Tanja Cuk and colleagues sheds light on a fundamental chemical reaction—the breaking apart of water to produce a molecular fuel such as hydrogen. Cuk is faculty in the University of Colorado Boulder Department of Chemistry and the Materials Science and Engineering Program (MSE) and is a Fellow in the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI).
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Exotic quantum particles—less magnetic field required

Exotic quantum particles and phenomena are like the world's most daring elite athletes. Like the free solo climbers who scale impossibly steep cliff faces without a rope or harness, only the most extreme conditions will entice them to show up. For exotic phenomena like superconductivity or particles that carry a fraction of the charge of an electron, that means extremely low temperatures or extremely high magnetic fields.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Room-temperature crystallography aids new study of photosynthetic bacteria

Chemists have come to a deeper understanding of how photosynthetic bacteria convert light into chemical energy and discovered why one step in the process may be more robust than previously realized, according to a new study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study focused...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Lanthanoids offer great potential

A quarter of a century after the first creation of Bose-Einstein condensates, the journal Nature Physics publishes a focus issue on developments in the field of ultracold quantum gasses and their potential in the future. For example, in what direction will atomic microscopes, optical tweezers, or new laser traps develop? What potential lies in quantum gasses from lanthanides has been detailed by Francesca Ferlaino and Matthew Norcia from the Department of Experimental Physics at the University of Innsbruck and the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information of the Austrian Academy of Sciences in a review article in the special issue.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

'Crazy' light emitters: Physicists see an unusual quantum phenomenon

A highly unusual movement of light emitting particles in atomically-thin semiconductors was experimentally confirmed by scientists from the Würzburg–Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat–Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter. Electronic quasiparticles, known as excitons, seemed to move in opposite directions at the same time. Professor Alexey Chernikov–newly appointed physicist at the Technische Universität Dresden–and his team were able to reveal the consequences of this quantum phenomenon by monitoring light emission from mobile excitons using ultrafast microscopy at extremely low temperatures. These findings move the topic of quantum transport of excitonic many-body states into the focus of modern research. The results of this work have been published in the Physical Review Letters journal.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Discovery of 'split' photon provides a new way to see light

Nearly a century after Italian physicist Ettore Majorana laid the groundwork for the discovery that electrons could be divided into halves, researchers predict that split photons may also exist, according to a study from Dartmouth and SUNY Polytechnic Institute researchers. The finding that the building blocks of light can exist...
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy