ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why the 3 Biggest Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin Plunged Today

By Chris MacDonald
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Today's price action in the wide world of cryptocurrencies has been broadly negative. Indeed, when the three largest tokens by market capitalization -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) -- are all down, the market tends to follow suit.

Over the past 24 hours, these large-cap tokens each lost 3.5%, 3%, and 5.1%, respectively, as of 9:30 a.m. ET. Unsurprisingly, the overall crypto market was down 3.6% over the past day, driven largely by these moves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzzpZ_0dLU0U9K00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

These three tokens combined approximate roughly two-thirds of the value of the overall crypto market. Accordingly, when this cohort sneezes, other cryptocurrencies tend to catch a cold. Such appears to be the case today.

Today it was reported that Binance has removed its application for a Singapore exchange. Additionally, Binance announced plans to completely remove its trading platform from Singapore by Feb. 13 and focus on other markets. This has proven to be a big blow for Binance and overall sentiment in the crypto space, as various global blockchain hubs continue to crack down on crypto in recent months.

It should be noted that this news follows high-profile regulatory crackdowns in China and India for Bitcoin mining and crypto, in general.

Investors appear to remain on edge with respect to the increasingly hawkish global regulatory environment surrounding the crypto sector. Last week's Congressional grilling of crypto executives provided the latest regulatory concern, given that the U.S. has been viewed as a relatively safe haven for these digital currencies.

Now what

Make no mistake about it -- Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin reflect the broad sentiment of investors in the crypto space. Generally speaking, these top cryptocurrencies are the primary beneficiaries of capital inflows into this sector. Accordingly, those looking at how the crypto market is doing on a given day generally need to take a peek at how these top cryptocurrencies are performing for a relatively decent idea.

There are more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies out there right now, each with its own catalysts and headwinds. However, the headwinds being felt by these three top cryptocurrencies appear to be bleeding into most cryptocurrencies today, with a sea of red forming this morning.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after cryptocurrency prices went haywire on the biggest cryptocurrency websites — have mostly reacted hilariously to the episode on Twitter. What Happened: Some of the cryptocurrency investors...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Btc#Eth#Getty Images
u.today

This Whale Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Rally Just as in September

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
The Next Web

After a big year for cryptocurrencies, what’s on the horizon in 2022?

The year 2021 was marked by several major breakthroughs for cryptocurrencies. For one, new crypto applications like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained ground, with sales of these digital assets setting new records at major auction houses. Secondly, Bitcoin made strides towards mainstream acceptance with major websites like Expedia and Microsoft accepting the coin as a means of exchange. Third, in September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Crush Shiba Inu in 2022

Shiba Inu made investors millionaires from mere pocket change. Unfortunately, SHIB lacks the competitive edge and differentiation to command its market value. Next year, this real-world-relevant crypto threesome can handily outperform Shiba Inu. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Singapore
Country
China
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Stability and widespread adoption often matter more than having the best set of technical features. These three tokens are leaders in their distinct fields today. Investors can buy them at a discount today and hold on for the long run because they are not going away. The cryptocurrency market has...
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

ZK-Rollups: 3 Cryptocurrencies to Explode in 2022 & 2023?

ZK-Rollups are smart contracts that scale the Ethereum network by processing multiple transfers off the main blockchain. They then send validity proof back to the main chain as proof of validity. This reduces the amount of data being sent through the main block, enabling faster and cheaper transactions. ZK Rollups are one of the options being developed for layer 2 construction to increase scalability.Loopring (LRC) is a ZK rollup layer 2 solution that allows for high-throughput, low-cost trading and payments on Ethereum.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence

Investing.com - Ethereum was trading at $4,087.02 by 10:40 (15:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 11.74% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31. The move upwards pushed Ethereum's market cap up to $485.35B, or 21.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Bitcoin or a 50/50 Split of Ethereum and Shiba Inu?

Bitcoin's market dominance is a testament to its long-term staying power in the crypto space. Shiba Inu is risky, but paired with the more useful Ethereum it can put up a good fight against a portfolio consisting solely of Bitcoin. Buying Bitcoin or splitting that money into two ascending digital...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
146K+
Followers
72K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy