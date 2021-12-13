ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

The Burlington School's Laila Anderson voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Dec. 6-12

By David Kehrli, Times-News
 6 days ago

Laila Anderson of The Burlington School girls' basketball team is the Times-News Athlete of the Week for Dec. 6-12, as determined by a fan vote.

Anderson provided 26 points, five assists and seven steals in a 56-47 victory against Durham Academy last week.

Taniya Hunter Smith of the Williams girls' basketball team was voted as the runner-up.

Three high school athletes from Alamance County teams produced impressive individual performances the week of Dec. 6-12, making them candidates for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award.

Now it's time to vote on those athletes at thetimesnews.com

Take a look at each of the top performers and vote through Tuesday night. The winner will be announced online Wednesday morning.

NOTE: Coaches and athletic directors can nominate a player for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award by sending nominations to david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com by noon Sunday. Include the player's name, year in school and stats / accomplishments for the week.

Jonathan Paylor, Cummings

The sophomore for the Cavaliers boys' track and field team finished first in the 55-meter dash (6.52 seconds), first in the long jump (19 feet, four inches) and second in the 55 hurdles (8.73) during the Eastern Alamance Polar Bear meet on Thursday. During Saturday's Liberty University High School Opener meet, Paylor finished first out of 156 athletes in the 55 dash (6.45), setting a Cummings school record and the fifth-best time in the country this year. In the 300 meters (35.03), he finished first out of 168 athletes, setting another Cummings record and the fourth-best time in the country.

Laila Anders on, The Burlington School

The senior guard for the Spartans girls' basketball team poured in 26 points, five assists and seven steals in a 56-47 victory against Durham Academy on Tuesday. Anderson surpassed 1,000 points for her career earlier this season.

Taniya Hunter Smith, Williams

The senior forward for the Bulldogs girls' basketball team provided 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 10 rebounds and one blocked shot in a 58-21 victory against Greensboro Page on Monday. In Tuesday's 60-19 victory against Cummings, she finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, one assist, three steals and one blocked shot.

More: 24 Alamance County high school girls' basketball players to watch during the 2021-22 season

More: 24 Alamance County high school boys' basketball players to watch during the 2021-22 season

David Kehrli is a sports reporter at the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can reach him at david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidKehrliTN. Subscribe to the Burlington Times-News here .

This article originally appeared on Times-News: The Burlington School's Laila Anderson voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Dec. 6-12

