ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Peloton's New Ad Is a Game Changer

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Spoiler alert: This story does mention a key plot point form HBO Max's And Just Like That from last Thursday, as it played a part in moving a stock's price last week.

For the second time in the last three years, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is turning heads with a holiday ad. A big difference is that folks aren't laughing at the premium fitness specialist's expense this time around.

The 2019 holiday commercial was widely lampooned , but the new spot that rolled out on Sunday hits different. It's a strong -- and surprisingly fast -- response to a reputation-smearing plot twist in last week's Sex and the City reboot where an iconic character dies after working out on a Peloton stationary bike.

It's not very often that a single ad can turn a stock around, but Peloton clearly nailed it this time. The shares hit an 19-month low on Friday. It's been a rough year for Peloton investors for various self-inflicted reasons, but the stock's latest tumble followed Thursday's premiere of And Just Like That on HBO Max with Peloton in an unflattering cameo. If the stock just bottomed out, you can probably thank this brilliant piece of viral marketing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmKMA_0dLU0NDT00

Image source: Peloton.

To new beginnings

It's not cool to sprinkle show or movie spoilers into financial stories, but it's unavoidable this time. Peloton stock took a 16% hit in the final two trading days of last week -- even as the general market was rallying -- largely because the producers of And Just Like That chose to use the bike to kill off the character played by Chris Noth. The show had him experience a heart attack shortly after completing a Peloton workout featuring the character's favorite instructor (played by real-life Peloton instructor Jess King).

The home fitness player was already reeling before the cruel cameo. There was the springtime recall of Peloton's treadmill, complete with federal subpoenas, after some horrific accidents. The reopening of fitness centers and spinning classes as COVID-19-tackling vaccinations hit the market also slowed momentum at Peloton. Between the rising churn rates, slowing growth, and slashed guidance, there wasn't a lot to get investors excited about Peloton even before last week's diss on premium cable.

However, within three days of the episode airing, Peloton put out a viral video starring Noth and King. The two are on a couch in front of a crackling fireplace as Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata plays.

"To new beginnings," they say, and then Noth suggestively asks to go on another ride because life's too short not to.

Ryan Reynolds -- yes, that Ryan Reynolds -- then kicks in with a voiceover, pointing out that regular cycling helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"He's alive," Reynolds says at the spot's conclusion.

The clip went viral after being released across social media by both Peloton and Reynolds on Sunday afternoon. Millions had seen the clip by Monday morning, and at some point this week more people will have seen the viral response than the And Just Like That episode itself.

Peloton may have done a lot of things wrong this year, and the stock bears those scars. Shares of Peloton have fallen more than 75% year to date. However, quickly turning out this response with the actual stars is the kind of marketing mastery that folks will be talking about years from now. If Peloton-owning fans of And Just Like That were pondering canceling their connected fitness subscriptions after last week's shocking plot twist, this online ad will keep them in place. It will make Peloton that much cooler for folks considering a purchase.

It's the clean break that the out-of-favor workout specialist -- and former growth stock -- needed after a brutal 2021. To new beginnings indeed.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Ryan Reynolds
purewow.com

Blake Lively Responds to Ryan Reynolds's Peloton Ad in the Best Way

As you may have heard, Ryan Reynolds recently teamed up with Peloton for a buzzy new ad in response to the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That. And naturally, Blake Lively couldn't pass up this golden opportunity to playfully troll her husband. Following the release of Peleton's...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

We Need To Unpack All The Wild Details In Chris Noth's Peloton Ad

The SATC reboot kicked off with a big surprise, but a new commercial that began airing just days after the And Just Like That premiere was somehow even more unexpected. On Sunday, Dec. 12, Peloton dropped a surprise video that’s one huge reference to the buzzy And Just Like That series premiere, which dropped on HBO Max just three days earlier on Thursday, Dec. 9. Fans are going to need to see Chris Noth’s Peloton ad shading Big’s And Just Like That twist to believe it, because it’s so surreal.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Changer#Fitness#Bears#Peloton Interactive
Shape Magazine

Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds Won the Internet with Their New Peloton Ad

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Alicia Brunker. Update December 13 at 8:15 a.m.: Peloton doubled down on defending its exercise bikes with a new holiday ad, starring Mr. Big — back from the dead. Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the short commercial features Big (Chris Noth) and instructor Jess King, who played the fictional character Allegra in the HBO Max series, cozied up by a fire. "You look great," King tells Noth, who responds: "I feel great. Shall we take another ride?"
CELEBRITIES
mediapost.com

HBO Not Involved In Peloton's Rapid-Response Ad

Neither HBO or its new "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That" -- which turned out to be HBO Max's biggest series debut to date -- were involved in a response ad released by Peloton just 48 hours after a character on the show was shown dying of a heart attack after riding a Peloton exercise bike, a Peloton spokesperson told The New York Times.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Marketing
purewow.com

Another Twist! ﻿New Peloton Ad Responds to 'And Just Like That...' Shock Ending

And just like that...the big reboot twist didn't really happen. Or at least, according to Peloton. Although fans are still reeling from that shocker ending in the series premiere of the ﻿Sex and the City﻿ revival, the stationary bike company took to social media to add another grand twist of their own. Via Twitter, Peloton released a 30-second ad starring none other than Chris Noth as Big and Jess King as his favorite bike instructor, Allegra.
TWITTER
New Haven Register

Peloton Responded to a Certain Onscreen Death With a New Ad

Note: This post contains major spoilers from Season 1, Episode 1 of And Just Like That. It’s been a rough week for Peloton, following one of the company’s products being used to kill off a long-running television character in a deeply troubling way. The death at the end of the first episode of Sex and the City reboot/sequel And Just Like That also caused the company’s stock price to drop after the episode aired.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

HBO Max’s ‘…And Just Like That’ Zinged In New Fast-Reaction Peloton Ad

Call it crisis management with a grin. Exercise equipment maker Peloton, faced with a stock price that slumped on Friday after HBO’s new …And Just Like That tied a major plot twist to its workout cycle, has come back with a winking nod to the episode. On Friday, shares in Peloton fell 5% on twice their normal trading volume to close at $38.51. The stock has been off all year, with a lot of momentum lost as people return to gyms as the pandemic wanes. But the Friday hit so soon after the controversial HBO Max episode on Thursday raised eyebrows. SPOILER...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

And Just Like That, Peloton's New Ad Pokes Fun at the Show's Shocking Death — Watch

And just like that, Mr. Big is alive! By now you must have heard about the beloved character's shocking death in HBO Max's new Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... In case you missed it somehow, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) was killed off in the series premiere. During his 1,000th Peloton ride, Big has a fatal heart attack while Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) attends Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) daughter's piano recital. Unsurprisingly, the morbid episode sent Peloton's stock prices plunging, but you can't keep a good bike down!
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Chris Noth Join Forces For Hilarious Peloton Ad After Big’s Death – Watch

Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth recruited Allegra, Mr. Big’s Peloton instructor, for a spoof ad surrounding the shocking ‘And Just Like That…’ scene. A couple of clowns! Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth teamed up to create a hilarious spoof ad for Peloton after the company was heavily featured in the shocking premiere of And Just Like That…., where the beloved Mr. Big dies after a session on his fitness bike.
CELEBRITIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
146K+
Followers
72K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy