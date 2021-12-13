ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Big Cottonwood Canyon road reopens after avalanche mitigation

By Vivian Chow
 6 days ago

MONDAY 12/13/21 2:26 p.m.

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – The road to Big Cottonwood Canyon has reopened after avalanche mitigation efforts on Monday.

UDOT officials closed SR-190 on Monday morning to accommodate avalanche control work and to test firing operations. The procedure is finished and the roads have now reopened to all traffic at this time.

Original Story: Big Cottonwood Canyon road closes for avalanche mitigation

MONDAY 12/13/21 8:28 a.m.

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re heading up to Big Cottonwood Canyon today plan ahead for road closures.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says SR-190 will be closing on Monday to allow avalanche mitigation efforts.

The road will be closed starting at 1 p.m. Be advised that uphill traffic will close at Torpedo Hill near milepost 4.1 and downhill traffic will close at the S-Curve near milepost 6.2.

The estimated reopening time is around 2 p.m., but that could change.

Yesterday, avalanche mitigation efforts closed down SR-210. The road is now currently reopened to all traffic.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

ABC4

