LAWRENCE (CBS) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Lawrence Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo and the other 12 American servicemembers killed in Afghanistan in August, Rep. Lori Trahan said Thursday. Rosario Pichardo, 25, was a Marine for eight years. She was killed August 26 in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. She was screening women and girls at the time. Trahan said Pichardo’s sacrifice “will never – and must never – be forgotten.” “Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo is a hero to her family, her friends, her community,...

