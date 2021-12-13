ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alize Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Bulls Now Have 10 Players In Protocols

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlize Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered the NBA's health...

ClutchPoints

2 superstar centers Bulls must keep an eye on for future upgrade over Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls are currently dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has postponed two of their games. The Bulls reached a whopping 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the league finally stepped in to give the team a break. One of those players not in protocols is Nikola Vucevic (he dealt with COVID earlier this season), who has been an enigma for Chicago this season.
bleachernation.com

Curry’s Historic Night, Bulls Best 3-Point Shooters, Trade Season Starts Now, and Other Bulls Bullets

In the NBA’s 75th season, we have been reminded more than ever how many iconic players have stepped onto the hardwood. From Bill Russell to Jerry West to Moses Malone to Hakeem Olajuwon to Scottie Pippen to Dirk Nowitzki to Kawhi Leonard, the history of this game is wrapped around the finger of so many individually gifted athletes. In fact, the quality of talent that has filled this league since its inception is arguably what makes it stand out most among the country’s four major sports.
Yardbarker

NBA pushes back start time of Sunday's Bulls-Lakers game

Prior to Monday afternoon's announcement of the two postponements, it was reported that Chicago forward Alize Johnson had become the 10th member of the team to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols. Teammates Coby White and Javonte Green practiced at the team's facility on Sunday for the first time since being placed in the protocol and could have potentially been available for Tuesday's since-delayed game against the Pistons.
CBS Chicago

Bulls’ Next Two Games Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls will be benched for the next few days due to a COVID-19 outbreak, after the NBA postponed their next two games, because 10 players on the team are in the league’s COVID safety protocols. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports the Bulls’ game against the Pistons on Tuesday at the United Center and the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday both postponed. Makeup dates have yet to be announced. The Bulls’ next game is now scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center. The team confirmed Monday that backup forward Alize Johnson became the 10th...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Jazz jiving along behind seven-game win streak

With another week in the books, the NBA continues to see some of its elite teams perform at an exceptional level with little to no movement near the top of the standings. Of course, the league will have all eyes on Stephen Curry this week as the two-time MVP looks to break Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record. He needs just seven 3-pointers to claim the record, something that Curry should have no problem of reaching.
CinemaBlend

Amid Scottie Pippen’s Beef With Michael Jordan, Grant Hill Shared Some Honest Thoughts

Scottie Pippen’s recent comments on Michael Jordan appear to have taken the sports world by storm. Since early November, fans have heard Pippen air brutally honest thoughts that seem to suggest that he and his old teammate didn’t have as close a relationship as many assumed. This had led to some significant debate regarding the merits of his sentiments, with both fans and former players weighing in on the situation. Now, Grant Hill has become the latest NBA alum to speak out on the apparent rift between the revered duo.
NBA
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
The Spun

Bronny James Said To Have Interest In 4 Major Schools

People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
