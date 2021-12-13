Alize Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Bulls Now Have 10 Players In Protocols

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls will be benched for the next few days due to a COVID-19 outbreak, after the NBA postponed their next two games, because 10 players on the team are in the league’s COVID safety protocols. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports the Bulls’ game against the Pistons on Tuesday at the United Center and the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday both postponed. Makeup dates have yet to be announced. The Bulls’ next game is now scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center. The team confirmed Monday that backup forward Alize Johnson became the 10th...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO