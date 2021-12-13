ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Keanu Reeves reveals why he turned down ‘Speed 2’

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves has revealed why he turned down the 1997 movie “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”. Reeves starred with Sandra Bullock in the 1994 film “Speed,” about a bus that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour. The actor appeared on “The Graham Norton...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals If She and Keanu Reeves Were Ever More Than Friends

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have starred in two blockbuster films together, cementing their status as a powerful onscreen duo. For over two decades, the pair have been photographed together and share nothing but kind things about each other with the public. Naturally, fans have always wondered if they actually ever took their relationship to the next level. Sandra has finally revealed the truth about their connection.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Jack Whitehall
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
AOL Corp

George Clooney reveals why he turned down a $35 million payday: 'It's not worth it'

As the saying goes, everyone has their price. The one possible exception? George Clooney. In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor and filmmaker — whose latest directorial effort, The Tender Bar, premieres in theaters on Dec. 17 — reveals that he turned down a major payday that would have gotten an automatic "Yes," from almost anyone else.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Keanu Reeves discusses Sad Keanu and why he's so damn memeable

Keanu Reeves is a movie star. Witness The Matrix, John Wick, the Bill and Ted films, Point Break and more. But he's also a meme star. You might see memes of Sad Keanu, or of Sad Keanu in a Helmet, or of Walking in Slow Motion Keanu. But Reeves himself admits he finds his meme-ability mystifying, as he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Had to Hone His Equestrian Skills for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the wrap of his upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves revealed he actually had to hone in on his equestrian skills during the movie’s production. During his recent interview with Esquire, Keanu Reeves explained in the opening sequence of John Wick: Chapter 4, his titled character is back in the desert a horse. “I’m going to hopefully be able to fast-gallop and run.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Why ‘The Last Duel’ Bombed and What He Thinks of Ridley Scott Blaming Millennials

Let the record show that one question asked of Ben Affleck at Sunday night’s The Tender Bar premiere inspired a five-minute answer. That might not seem noteworthy for an interview that takes place far from a red carpet, but when it happens behind a stanchion and with an in-demand A-lister who is stopping for every outlet on a full press line, it is most definitely a moment. When it was over, even Affleck felt the weight of what had just happened. “That was my filibuster,” he said, flashing his signature grin and stepping down to face the final two reporters before making...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Keanu Reeves Bursts Into Song Over Question About Being A Meme

Keanu Reeves got musical about his meme-worthiness on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show.”. Host Stephen Colbert asked “The Matrix Resurrections” star — who was the subject of the iconic 2010 meme Sad Keanu and other viral moments since — why he was so meme-able.
MUSIC
u.today

Keanu Reeves Laughs at NFTs

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who’s mainly known for starring in the “Matrix trilogy,” went viral on Friday after dismissing non-fungible tokens in the funniest way possible in a recent interview with The Verge. When asked the inevitable question about his stance on NFTs and digital scarcity, the...
CELEBRITIES
Mental_Floss

The Keanu Reeves Christmas Movie He'd Rather You Forget

As many die-hard Keanu Reeves fans will tell you, the actor first caught the attention of audiences and studio executives with River’s Edge, a disturbing 1986 drama about a group of teens who face moral ruin after helping a friend cover up a murder. But that wasn’t the only psychologically...
NFL
IGN

Keanu Reeves Reveals Big Change Filming Matrix Resurrections - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Matrix Resurrections movie might look a bit different to longtime Matrix fans, according to Keanu Reeves. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keanu Reeves compared the upcoming Matrix movie to the original Matrix trilogy and how there was very little rehearsal involved. While speaking on director Lana Wachowski's approach on the new film in comparison to the original trilogy, he said, "She was more behind the monitor" but "still hands-on". [With Resurrections] she was participating more with the movement of the camera, and more interested in doing than rehearsing. [We] barely rehearsed, if at all. The Matrix movies are known for their dynamic, well choreographed fight scenes, so it'll be interesting to see how the Matrix Resurrections pulls off such a feat. One thing's for sure, this Matrix film will be significantly different from the original trilogy, especially with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II portraying Morpheus, the role famously played by Laurence Fishburne. And that's not the only departure from the original trilogy we'll be seeing in Matrix Resurrections. Newcomer to the franchise, Jessica Henwick, told Entertainment Weekly that Resurrections has a new tone and look, giving the film an overall joyous feel. Keanu then chimed in and said he was surprised by how much humor was in the movie. Matrix fans are no doubt excited for #TheMatrixMovie and ready to see what #MaxtrixResurrections has instore for Neo, Trinity and the entire Matrix cast. And finally, we all love games and jam, so we thought it'd be fun to partner with Rogue Games to produce Rogue Jam: a brand-new game jam offering exclusive development deals to competing indie game developers.
MOVIES
UPI News

Keanu Reeves on sad Keanu meme: 'I was hungry'

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves addressed the classic sad Keanu meme while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert, on Monday, pointed how the meme was referenced in Reeves' new comic book series BRZRKR, which the actor co-wrote with Matt Kindt. Ron Garney provides the art. The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy