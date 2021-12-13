ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA’s Acting Health Secretary to resign, Gov. Wolf announced

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMPIW_0dLTyKbk00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will resign from her position, Gov. Wolf announced.

Appointed as her replacement by Wolf will be Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter to the role.

“I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past several years, and the commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year,” Gov. Wolf said. “Thank you, Acting Secretary Beam, for stepping up to serve the commonwealth during a difficult time. We will miss your leadership, your determination and your dedication to building healthier communities for all Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania high court throws out mask mandate for schools

Prior to Acting Secretary, Beam worked as Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Wolf. Wolf says she helped coordinate the administration’s COVID-19 pandemic response, the rollout of Pa.’s health insurance marketplace, the Reach Out PA campaign and the administration’s healthcare reform plan.

“Thank you to Governor Wolf, his leadership team, and the incredibly dedicated Department of Health employees,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Serving as Acting Secretary during such a critical time in public health has been the most humbling honor of my career. Under the governor’s leadership the administration has made critical strides in ensuring access to health care for all Pennsylvanians and in turn created a healthier, more equitable Commonwealth for generations to come. I could not be prouder to have worked alongside such devoted public servants during my tenure with the Wolf Administration.”

Accuracy in reporting COVID numbers a struggle in Pa.

“Thank you to Gov. Wolf and Acting Secretary Beam for their steadfast leadership, especially during this trying time for all Pennsylvanians,” Executive Deputy Secretary Klinepeter said. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with the tremendous employees at the Department of Health and ensuring public health remains a top priority throughout the commonwealth. I am honored for the opportunity to lead public health efforts during this critical time and to serve my fellow Pennsylvanians.”

Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter will take over after Beam leaves at the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

More than $70 million in funding heading to PA airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announce Thursday, Dec. 16 that more than $70 million in funding will be distributed to 62 airports in Pennsylvania. One part of the recently signed infrastructure bill was funding for the Airport Infrastructure Grants. The following airports in our area will be receiving the Airport Infrastructure […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Senate moves to overhaul probation system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation to overhaul how probation is handled, in an effort to clamp down on people being stuck on an endless probation cycle or being sent back to jail for minor violations. The vote, 46-4, sends the bill to the House of Representatives, where a previous […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf asks FEMA for help with COVID surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration asked the federal government to send health care workers to help hospitals and nursing homes that are increasingly under stress from persistent staffing shortages and the latest COVID-19 surge. The Wolf administration requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency send strike teams to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and ambulance […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WTAJ

Shapiro expected to endorse Rep. Davis for Lieutenant Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is expected to endorse Rep. Austin Davis of McKeesport on the gubernatorial ticket for Shapiro’s run for governor in 2022, according to a Democratic source. Shapiro has yet to officially confirm reports about Davis joining the ticket, but he provided the following statement: “Austin Davis has […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

The House State Government Committee met, voted on preliminary plan for congressional redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The House State Government Committee met and voted on their preliminary plan for the congressional redistricting Wednesday, Dec. 15. The vote passed 14-11 as they adjusted the submitted map from Lehigh County resident, Amanda Holt. Chairmen, Seth Grove (R-York), said that the updates to the map maintain 95% of Holt’s submitted […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

AG Shapiro calls on General Assembly to close ghost gun loophole

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he’s calling on the General Assembly to meet the “statewide emergency” with the appropriation of $25.5 million. This is part of an effort to help recruit, hire and train the next generation of local police who will work in the community. Shapiro is also asking the General […]
POLITICS
WTAJ

Pa. to receive $17 million grant to boost tourism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania will receive $17 million in grant funding to boost the tourism industry, according to an announcement from Governor Tom Wolf. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, $17,086,197 will be invested. “This is a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa#Acting Health#Acting Secretary Beam#The Department Of Health#Pennsylvanians#Reach Out Pa#Keystone Saves#Senate
WTAJ

Deadline is near for 2022 health insurance in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians have until the end of the day Wednesday to enroll in health care to ensure coverage come Jan. 1, 2022. Governor Tom Wolf is urging uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to enroll in a health care plan before midnight, December 15. Following that, customers can still enroll in Pennie’s 2022 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Privacy and Trump dominate arguments in GOP’s election case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The separation of powers, the privacy of voters and what former President Donald Trump wants dominated arguments in a Pennsylvania court Wednesday as Democrats seek to block a subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. A five-judge panel of the statewide […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

7,301 new COVID cases reported, 70.5% of residents vaccinated Dec. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 16.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 7,301 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,857,879 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTAJ

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in Meyersdale

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the beginning of January, there will be a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Meyersdale Senior Center. The Richland Family Health Center partnered with the Somerset Agency for Aging to put together the event, which will take place Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at […]
MEYERSDALE, PA
WTAJ

Residents concerned over railroad safety in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —The safety of a railroad in Elk County has recently raised concerns from residents surrounding the area.  A Facebook group of Johnsonburg residents questioned the structural integrity of the railroad bridge, which is operated by the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad (BPRR). They wonder if the bridge has been kept up to […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

IRS: State College company owner failed to pay over a million in taxes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man is in hot water with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after an investigation revealed that his medical billing company was liable for over a million dollars in unpaid federal income and payroll taxes. 44-year-old Scott Lykens, owner of Keystone Medical Management Solutions, Inc. (KMMS, Inc.) was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

5th person dies in related wrecks on Pennsylvania interstate

HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) — A fifth person has died from his injuries suffered in a series of related crashes on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate, a coroner said Thursday. The victim was identified as Joshua D. Del Toro, 21, of Reading. He died Wednesday night at a hospital, according to Berks County’s acting coroner, Jonn Hollenbach. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday lifted a nationwide ban against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country. The decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals […]
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy