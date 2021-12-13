ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Champions League redraw has a sense of deja vu for holders Chelsea

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mcYe_0dLTyFC700

Life got no easier second time around for England’s Champions League representatives after UEFA was forced into an embarrassing re-drawing of the fixtures for the round of 16.

Manchester United must go to Atletico Madrid, Liverpool will face Inter Milan, and Manchester City will tackle Sporting Lisbon in the knockout stages while Chelsea will continue their title defence against Lille – the only repeat fixture from the voided draw completed earlier in the day.

UEFA was left red-faced after a series of errors first time around forced them to go again, and there was bad news for several clubs in the afternoon as their assignments began to look much more difficult.

Liverpool had initially been drawn against Salzburg, the first Austrian club to make it to the round of 16 in the Champions League, but must now head to Milan to take on the Serie A leaders, while Real Madrid swapped a tie with Benfica for a meeting with Paris St Germain.

It seemed somehow fitting that United should be drawn against Atletico given what had happened in the morning. After first being erroneously paired with Villarreal, a side they had already faced in Group F, United were mistakenly left out of the pot of possible opponents for Diego Simeone’s side.

The debacle led to an apology from UEFA, who blamed the problems on “the software of an external service provider” which had given officials the wrong information on which clubs were eligible to face one another based on seedings, previous meetings and nationality.

Confusion began when United were paired with Villarreal – the side they beat to the top of their group by a single point.

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti apologised for the “technical issue our draw is experiencing” before asking former Arsenal forward Andrey Arshavin to try again, and this time it was neighbours Manchester City who were paired with the Yellow Submarine.

But the problems did not stop there.

When Atletico were the next side to be drawn, Marchetti said: “For Atletico Madrid, the possibility are all [teams] except for Liverpool, who was in the same group, and Manchester United as they were already drawn.”

But as United’s drawing was a mistake, they should still have been potential opponents for Atletico. UEFA’s head of club competitions Michael Heselschwerdt began collecting balls to put in the pot, but compounded the error by appearing to take a ball from Liverpool’s pot rather than United’s.

Atletico were ultimately paired with Bayern Munich, but considering the series of errors, UEFA had no choice but to declare the draw void.

When they returned to the room to try again three hours later, Marchetti began with an apology.

“As many of you will have noticed there were some errors made in the original draw caused by a malfunction of the software which went through an outside provider to tell us which teams are eligible to be drawn against each other,” he said.

“After the draw the external independent auditor couldn’t guarantee the problem with the IT did not exist from the start and as a result the full draw needs to be redone.”

This time the draw was checked in real time to avoid a repeat.

United had initially been given a mouth-watering tie against PSG, a match which would have reignited the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and brought Mauricio Pochettino – a man known to be interested in the Old Trafford job permanently – back to Manchester.

A tie against Simeone’s Atletico looks just as difficult to negotiate – though there is little history to go on given their only previous meetings were in the Cup Winners’ Cup back in 1991.

Atletico were originally drawn to face Bayern Munich, who will now instead make the relatively short trip to Salzburg.

Benfica will take on Ajax while Villarreal are paired with Juventus.

The first legs of the ties are due to be played in the second half of February with the return fixtures in March.

Comments / 0

newschain

All you need to know as Covid outbreaks hit Premier League and EFL fixtures

Four of this week’s Premier League matches have so far been postponed due to Covid-19 infections but for the time being at least, the league has said the show will go on. Here the PA news agency looks at which games have gone, what the rules say about postponement and the steps the clubs are taking to try to keep matches on.
UEFA
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption

Manchester United's match at Brentford on Tuesday was postponed as the English Premier League reported a record number of Covid-19 cases, with the virus threatening to disrupt the busy Christmas fixture list. "Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course," a United statement late Monday said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot against Stuttgart

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.Gnabry curled in a fine opener in the 40th minute before doubling the advantage eight minutes into the second half.Lewandowski then added efforts in the 69th and 72nd minutes as he equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42, before Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 74th.The result saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men go nine points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund hosting Greuther Furth on Wednesday.Mainz are...
SOCCER
