Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two largest meme coins, are now available for trading on the Indian exchange Unocoin, the company announced on Monday. Its users are now able to trade Dogecoin against the Indian rupee. There is no fiat pair for Shiba Inu: the second-largest canine coin can be traded against Tether, the number one USD-pegged stablecoin.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO