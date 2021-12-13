ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active COVID-19 cases decline over weekend

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 772 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Dec. 13.

On Friday , it confirmed 1,063 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 308,204 (+2,786 since Friday) total cases and 5,107 (+22) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard , there are currently 8,428 (-609) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Ritchie County, a 56-year old female from Taylor County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Randolph County, a 51-year old male from Fayette County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Clay County, an 84-year old female from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, a 45-year old male from Monroe County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old female from Marshall County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Mingo County, a 52-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old male from Fayette County.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to each of these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Help prevent or severely lessen the effects of this virus by choosing to have all family members ages five and older receive the COVID vaccine.”

Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for last week

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (48), Berkeley (892), Boone (97), Braxton (53), Brooke (89), Cabell (378), Calhoun (38), Clay (53), Doddridge (22), Fayette (275), Gilmer (13), Grant (114), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (94), Hancock (128), Hardy (82), Harrison (327), Jackson (59), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (611), Lewis (93), Lincoln (89), Logan (121), Marion (273), Marshall (108), Mason (110), McDowell (102), Mercer (442), Mineral (119), Mingo (130), Monongalia (257), Monroe (74), Morgan (110), Nicholas (210), Ohio (225), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (35), Pocahontas (8), Preston (116), Putnam (277), Raleigh (397), Randolph (77), Ritchie (37), Roane (81), Summers (54), Taylor (123), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (75), Wayne (152), Webster (46), Wetzel (51), Wirt (28), Wood (355), Wyoming (76).

According to the dashboard, 1,081,223 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 906,937 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 273,182 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Am I still fully vaccinated? Booster shots confuse the answer

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Dhhr Cabinet#Covid
