Premier League

Clash with relegation rivals Watford has no extra significance, says Sean Dyche

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBHeA_0dLTxxYW00

Burnley boss Sean Dyche played down the significance of Wednesday’s clash with fellow strugglers Watford.

The Clarets sit in 18th place in the Premier League table, two points and one place behind their midweek opponents, and have the carrot of climbing out of the bottom three dangling in front of them.

“I still think it’s pretty early to be talking about these things,” said Dyche. “We’ve been down this situation before. There’s a lot of games to come, there’s a lot of football to be played.

“We’ve slowly but surely been getting back to where I think we can be, certainly with clean sheets and being tighter in games and draws. We’re well aware we’ve got to make those draws into wins.

“It’s not a road we want to be down, but we are where we are in the table, we know the challenge that’s in front of us. It is that case of the next one is the most important one regardless of who you’re playing because you need to pick up points wherever you can.”

Burnley have only lost one of their last six matches, but that was to Newcastle, one of the two teams below them, while four of the games have ended in draws.

They have also failed to score in their last three games, the most recent of which saw them battle to a goalless draw against West Ham on Sunday.

The Clarets are well versed in relegation battles, which Dyche believes will stand them in good stead.

He said: “It doesn’t guarantee you anything, but we’ve got an experience, we’ve got a group who are experienced. Most seasons are a challenge for us. We do know the market we’re in and how it operates.

“Now it’s all right knowing that, but you’ve still got to go out and perform. All it does is make you more game ready for it. So we’ve got to take that thinking and action because football doesn’t owe you anything.”

Burnley could again be without Maxwel Cornet, who has a thigh problem, while fellow forward Ashley Barnes remains sidelined with a similar injury.

Connor Roberts is recovering from a severe non-coronavirus-related infection that left him hospitalised, while Dale Stephens is out of isolation following a bout of Covid-19 but may be given more time to get back up to speed.

newschain

Burnley know from experience how to turn things around – Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche is confident Burnley’s track record for digging themselves out of trouble will serve them well in their latest fight for Premier League survival. On more than one occasion since they returned to the top flight in 2016, the Clarets have found themselves scrapping for their lives before easing across the finishing line and Dyche, who has also guided the club to two top-10 finishes, is convinced that know-how will come in handy once again this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Burnley boss Sean Dyche keen to avoid Covid-disrupted bid for top-flight safety

Sean Dyche is keeping his fingers crossed that Covid-19 cases do not disrupt his efforts to guide Burnley to Premier League safety. After seeing Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte become the latest manager left counting the cost of a coronavirus outbreak at his club, Dyche insisted the health of his players and staff remained the ultimate priority but admitted the disruption caused by the illness could cause real problems.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley manager Dyche hoping Cornet makes Watford clash

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says it is "touch and go" over whether Maxwel Cornet will face Watford on Wednesday night. The Clarets are desperate for the Ivory Coast winger to play against their relegation rivals. "It's touch and go with Maxwel, we will have to wait on that one and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Sean Dyche: Burnley still waiting for explanation after Watford clash postponed

Burnley are awaiting an explanation from the Premier League for why their clash with Watford was postponed at late notice on Wednesday. The match at Turf Moor was called off less than three hours before it was due to start because of coronavirus cases in the Watford camp, with Burnley not receiving any indication that it might happen until an hour prior to the decision being announced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
