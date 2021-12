Wet snow fell throughout Western Washington early this week, as forecasters look to determine whether we’ll see more by the time we get to Christmas. “The air aloft is very cold,” says meteorologist Michael Snyder. “So we’re tapping into a little bit of that, and it’s bringing the snowflakes down low, but the surface is a little bit too warm,” he said.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO