About 600 corneal transplantations are performed in Denmark every year. Most of them are performed as treatment of the eye disease "Fuchs endothelial dystrophy," which causes cellular layers on the back of the cornea to become unclear, resulting in severely impaired vision. In Denmark, the disorder is treated surgically with a corneal transplantation in which the diseased cellular layer on the back of the cornea is removed and replaced by donor tissue. The current method for securing the attachment of donor tissue on the back of the cornea is facilitated by injecting a small air bubble that pushes the donor tissue towards the patient's cornea. However, a completely different solution may be better.

