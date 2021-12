If you're looking for a new controller that gives you the ability to change every little aspect of your game, then you might want to try out the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller while it's on sale for $139.99 as part of Best Buy's deals of the day. We did see this controller drop down to $110 on Black Friday, which was an amazing price. However, it only lasted for the day, and it's a safe bet we're not going to see that sort of drop again for a long time. Considering we've hardly ever seen any drops from that normal $170 price since this controller was released late last year, even today's $20 off deal is a good one. You can also find this deal price matched at Amazon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO