"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Kenosha News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was very cool."...

www.kenoshanews.com

NESN

Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Order For Bucs QB

Tom Brady, much to the chagrin of Bruce Arians, used his legs much more than usual this past Sunday. Brady ran the ball seven times for 16 yards with a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. To put that line in perspective, Brady entered Week 14 with only four other rushing performances with seven-plus carries in his entire NFL career.
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen reveals she’d been drinking wine before making infamous Super Bowl comment about Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has reflected on the comments she made in defence of her husband Tom Brady after the Patriots’ loss to the Giants during Super Bowl XLVI.The supermodel, who’d been captured on camera telling a heckler after the game: “My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” discussed the circumstances surrounding the incident during the latest episode of ESPN+’s docuseries Man in the Arena.In the video, Bündchen recalled how she’d been watching the February 2012 game alongside Vince Wilfork’s wife, and that she’d been drinking wine to help her nerves.“That whole stadium was...
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady has funny message for Tony Romo, Peyton Manning

Coming off his team’s fourth straight victory this week, Tom Brady is taking some time to clown a couple of his biggest rivals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had some shade for Tony Romo and Peyton Manning in a funny tweet Monday. Brady called on his former adversaries to respect his speed after he ran seven times for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
Sporting News

Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo calling him 'slow,' Peyton Manning keeping Madden speed rating

Tom Brady took to Twitter on Monday to address recent comments by former quarterbacks Tony Romo and Peyton Manning about his speed. Romo was announcing the Buccaneers' 33-27 win over the Bills on Sunday when he called Brady "slow." Funny enough, Brady ran for a season-high gain of 13 yards during the game. Brady referenced the play in a video response.
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Rams Are the Best Team in the NFL

Colin Cowherd: “I’m sitting there watching that game last night and thinking to myself that I don’t want to overreact... But I think the two best games I’ve seen any team in the NFL play this year, there’s an argument to be made that the Rams were in both of them. They undressed and destroyed the Buccaneers, and then they went to Arizona and completely dominated that game last night. Matthew Stafford in his last eight quarters – this is precisely the time last year that Tom Brady was scuffling a little bit with a new coach, new teammates, and new system, and then Tom got hot. Tom is 18-3 since this time last year. In Stafford’s last 8 quarters he has 600 yards, six TDs, no picks, a 127 passer rating, and a 72% completion percentage. We all know that new players, new coaches, and new systems get it figured out post-Thanksgiving. I don’t think saying the Rams at their best maybe the best team in the league is an overreaction. Last night felt BIG. It felt BIG for Stafford and BIG for the Rams. Coaching, defense, playmaking, running the football, passing it – WOW. That was as good of a performance by a team I have seen this year. I was blown away by it.” (Full Video Above)
NESN

What Tom Brady Says About Deflategate In ‘Man In The Arena’ Series

Tom Brady has little of substance to say about Deflategate in the latest episode of his “Man in the Arena” docuseries. The series has provided fascinating behind-the-scenes looks at key events from Brady’s New England Patriots tenure, both positive (like Randy Moss’ self-recruiting trip in 2006) and negative (Wes Welker’s Super Bowl XLVI drop). But Episode 6, which premieres next Tuesday on ESPN+ and focuses on the 2014 season, shares only surface-level insight into the overblown deflated-footballs controversy.
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals True Feelings On Jimmy Garoppolo Pick

The Man in the Arena docuseries about Tom Brady has rehashed a lot of old debates. One of them goes all the way back to 2014, when Jimmy Garoppolo was first drafted to be Brady’s heir-apparent. On the most recent episode of the ESPN show, Brady reflected on the...
SkySports

NFL Week 14 Stats: Tom Brady breaks some more records, while Micah Parsons' sack streak continues

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week... Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings had 205 rushing yards in the Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the most rushing yards by anyone against the Steelers since Fred Taylor had 30 carries for 234 yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2000.
WCNC

Is Tom Brady running away with the NFL MVP award?

TAMPA, Fla. — We've got four weeks left in the NFL season and oddsmakers have chosen a clear favorite for the league's regular season MVP trophy. And, of course, it's 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. Who else?. His odds over at BetOnline.ag are now -210, a heavy favorite to win...
