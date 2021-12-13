ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Pull Back From Records, Weighed Down by Tech, Energy

By Associated Press
cheddar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Stocks pulled back below their recent record levels on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slows down following its best week since February. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, the Dow Jones...

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Brookfield Renewable sees high-powered cash flow growth ahead. Clearway Energy is about to receive a big cash infusion to supercharge its growth. NextEra Energy sees high-end growth in the near term, with big-time upside as new energy sources emerge. Decarbonization might be one of the biggest megatrends of our lifetime....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Companies#Tech#Ap Photo#General Motors#Devon Energy#Arena Pharmaceuticals#Harley Davidson#Treasury#Carnival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Asia stocks, oil prices suffer as Omicron spreads

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to drag on the global economy into the new year. A seasonal lack of liquidity made for a bumpy start and S&P 500 futures...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Tobacco giant, Philip Morris International, offers a 5.4% yield with room to expand in the years ahead. Midstream stocks, Magellan Midstream Partners and Enterprise Products Partners, have massive 9% payouts. Casino real estate investment trust, VICI Properties, can provide investors with a well-covered 5.2% yield. It's been proven that reinvested...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy