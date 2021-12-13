ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

MCSO: Anonymous tip leads to arrest of fugitive

By Leonard Hall
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip has lead to the arrest of a fugitive. 38-year-old...

www.wtvm.com

Damilo Linnear
3d ago

Democrats, he wasn't arrested for any other reason than because he broke the law. It's pretty simple (99% of the time): When you obey the law, you're not arrested, you don't go to jail, you don't face a judge, and you spend no time in prison.

