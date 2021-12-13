Fulton County Sheriff’s Association, Mayfield accepting donations for ‘sister’ town ravaged by tornadoes

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- The Fulton County Sheriff’s Association and the Town of Mayfield are collecting funds for residents of Mayfield, Kentucky. Residents were left devastated after tornadoes ripped through Friday night leveling buildings.

Mayfield residents have been left without running water or electricity. A series of tornadoes across Kentucky has cut off the power to tens of thousands, according to the Associated Press .

“We are viewing it as adopting a ‘Sister’ town and village since we have a local Mayfield,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Association said. “Sheriff Giardino has been in touch with authorities in Mayfield, Kentucky and they have a dedicated fund established for the acceptance of donations.”

Checks or money orders should be made out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Association. Donations can be sent to:

Fulton County Sheriff’s Association, c\o the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 20, Johnstown, New York, 12095

Drop box or at the Clerk’s Office, Mayfield Town Hall, 28 N. School Street, Mayfield

