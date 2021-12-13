Who are the 3 teams in race for No. 1 ranked recruiting class?

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban have the nation's top two recruiting classses. (Getty Images)

There are three teams in contention for the No. 1 class in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

And all three are members of the SEC. It comes without surprise that two of those teams just played each other for the SEC championship game. The third team, and the current No. 1 class, is Texas A&M. Jimbo Fisher will sign a fifth straight top=10 class, and this one could be the first-ever No 1 class in program gram history.

Current No. 1: Alabama

The Crimson Tide check in at No. 1 in the team rankings after recently passing Texas A&M.

Alabama’s class currently has 21 commitments made up of three five stars and 18 four stars. Ten of the top 100 prospects in the On3 Consensus rankings are committed to Nick Saban. The trio of five stars are No. 1 EDGE Jeremiah Alexander (Alabaster, Ala./Thompson), No. 3 QB Ty Simpson (Martin, Tenn./Westview) and Emmanuel Henderson (Hartford, Ala./Geneva County).

Saban and staff are in the mix for a number of five-star and four-star prospects to close out another tremendous class. The list is made up of five stars Daylen Everette (Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy), Domani Jackson (Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei), Marvin Jones Jr. (Plantation, Fla./American Heritage), Anthony Lucas (Scottsdale, Ariz./Chaparral) and Jacoby Mathews (Ponchatoula, La.) .

The four stars include Shemar James (Mobile, Ala./Faith Academy), Jovantae Barnes (Las Vegas/Desert Pines), Enai White (Philadelphia/Imhotep), Earl Little Jr. (Plantation, Fla./American Heritage), Kendrick Law (Shreveport, La./Captain Shreve), Earnest Greene (Bellflower, Calif./St. John Bosco), Shazz Preston (Saint James, La.) and Khurtiss Perry (Pike Road, Ala.).

The Crimson Tide will have to hit on three of the five stars and three to four of the four stars to have a shot to take home the crown. That would effectively give Alabama at least 13-15 top 100 prospects.

One key for Alabama’s chase for No. 1 will be keeping LSU from flipping four star Aaron Anderson (New Orleans/Edna Karr), and Miami from flipping Jaleel Skinner (Greer, S.C./IMG Academy).

Potential No. 1: Texas A&M

The Aggies have the No. 2 ranked class in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking. Fisher’s class consists of 4 five stars, 16 four stars and one three star in the On3 Consensus rankings. The lone three-star is a kicker, which easily lays out just how talented this class is.

Texas A&M has six of the top 16 ranked prospect from inside the state line, and are seriously in the hunt on four more. That list includes the No. 1 receiver in the country in Evan Stewart (Frisco, Texas/Liberty).

The Aggies’ wins out of state have been massive. No. 1 ranked defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Powell, Tenn.) and No. 3 ranked defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (Lakeland, Fla.) are five-star anchors and disruptors. Fisher and staff have also reeled in four stars Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge, Ga.) and Le’veon Moss (Baton Rouge, La./Istrouma) winning heated recruitments.

Fisher and staff had multiple five stars and four stars on campus over the weekend. The list was made up of Harold Perkins (Cypress, Texas/Cy Park), Denver Harris (Houston, Texas/North Shore), Shemar Stewart (Opa Locka, Fla./Pace), Jihaad Campbell (Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy), Enai White (Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep) and Kam Dewberry (Humble, Texas/Atascocita). The Aggies lead for Perkins, White and Dewberry. And are slightly trending for Harris over Texas.

The Aggies are also in contention for five-star Anthony Lucas (Scottsdale, Ariz./Chaparral). This one is likely to come down to Texas A&M vs. Alabama.

Should Texas A&M win out for four of the top seven remaining on the board, the Aggies will likely sign a first-ever No. 1 ranked class. Of course, not having a late defection is also key.

Current No. 3: Georgia

The Bulldogs are holding down the No. 3 spot in the team rankings. Georgia is a long shot to end up No. 1 but the Dawgs do have an outside chance. But, simply put, Kirby Smart would have to run the table on the top targets.

Georgia’s No. 3 ranked class has 24 commitments, including 15 in the On3 Consensus top 230. Included in that are five-star defenders Malaki Starks (Jefferson, Ga.), Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga./Hardaway) and Jaheim Singletary (Jacksonville, Fla./Lee).

That means Georgia will have to beat out Alabama for five star Marvin Jones Jr. (Plantation, Fla./American Heritage). The same can be said for four star Shemar James (Mobile, Ala./Faith Academy).

The Bulldogs lead for On3 Consensus four-star receiver Chandler Smith (Orlando, Fla./Bishop Moore) after a weekend visit.

Smart and staff have to beat out Ohio State for one of two four-star defensive linemen. They are Christen Miller (Ellenwood, Ga.) and Hero Kanu (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif./Catholic). Miller is the higher value target.

Georgia will also have to hit on a couple out of the group of Kamari Wilson (Fort Pierce, Fla./IMG Academy) and Enai White (Philadelphia/Ihotep). Wilson is the best chance.

Georgia would likely have to pull off a five-star upset of either Shemar Stewart (Opa Locka, Fla./Pace) or Jacoby Mathews (Ponchatoula, La.) to finish at No. 1.