ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ryan Day reveals how Ohio State will find energy for Rose Bowl

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fqhx6_0dLTwcwc00
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Ohio State may have missed out on the College Football Playoff, but the Buckeyes still have a big postseason game to play in as they’ll take on the Utah Utes in the prestigious Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California.

After losing to Michigan and falling out of College Football Playoff contention, Ohio State fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a national championship. While the setback hurt, Buckeyes’ head coach Ryan Day said that his team has regrouped and is putting in plenty of preparation ahead of their matchup with Utah in the Rose Bowl.

“I think a lot of our guys have a lot of pride in themselves and a lot of pride in this team,” Day said. “There’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of progress that was made all year from when we started this thing. We want to finish this thing the right way. We have a really good opponent in Utah, great bowl in the Rose Bowl, and so we want to have a great month.”

Now in the winter months and with sicknesses going around, Ohio State has had multiple players come down with various illnesses, but Day said that the team took a break from practices and allowed those guys to get healthy. With many of them back now, the Buckeyes are beginning to follow a specific timeline heading into the Rose Bowl at the start of the new year.

“We worked out a little bit last week, we’re going to do that again this week and then start our practice,” Day said. “It’s really in three phases – we’re going to start on fundamentals, then we’ll get into game-planning and then we’ll get to the bowl site and have game week there. That’s really what the focus is on right now.

“I think there’s a lot of lessons that have been learned from the last game, and that’ll obviously motivate us moving forward. But right now, the focus is on this Rose Bowl and sending out the seniors in the right way – and I know everybody in the program wants to do that.”

Ranked No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season, Ohio State and Utah – which is ranked No. 11 – are scheduled to kickoff at 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 1 in Pasadena. ESPN will be carrying the national broadcast.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Michigan football involved in three of the most-watched games in 2021

The old saying is that nobody puts rear-ends in seats like the Michigan football program does. That was certainly the case throughout college football’s 2021 regular season. Michigan was involved in three of the five most-watched games of the season, headlined by the 42-27 win over Ohio State on Nov. 27. The contest drew nearly 16 million viewers to FOX’s Big Noon Saturday finale to make it the most-viewed contest of the season.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Mike Gundy uses Jim Harbaugh troll to zing Ohio State, Ryan Day

Ohio State recently plucked Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Stillwater, hiring him to the same position with the Buckeyes. At Oklahoma State’s National Signing Day press conference, head coach Mike Gundy took a moment to talk about losing Knowles, and he also threw in a shot at Ohio State and Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day as well.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Why Devin Brown chose Ohio State, impact on quarterback room

COLUMBUS — Devin Brown was a late addition to the Ohio State recruiting class. He might be the most important member of it, too. Brown signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, just two weeks after committing. A former USC commit, the highly-rated four-star quarterback is now the third scholarship signal-caller on the Buckeyes roster.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
On3.com

Former Wisconsin lineman announces commitment to FSU

Wisconsin offensive lineman transfer Kayden Lyles has announced that he’s heading to Florida State. A 6-foot-3, 313-pounder, Lyles – a Madison, Wisconsin native – entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer on Oct. 25 and will now be joining the Seminoles’ program for his final season of eligibility.
WISCONSIN STATE
On3.com

Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh dishes on 2022 defensive signees

Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class ranks ninth nationally in the On3.com rankings with 23 recruits. Several of the defensive players are ranked among the best of the best, starting with the defensive backs. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson is the headliner in a loaded secondary haul. “We really felt like we...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Ryan Day shares what attracted Ohio State to Jim Knowles

During his early Signing Day press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a little bit of time to speak with reporters about his new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, brings to the Buckeyes. He talked about why he was attracted to the former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator. “Well, it...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Trio of Buckeyes selected to AFCA All-America team

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Bowl#Utah Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Buckeyes#The Utah Utes
On3.com

Newsstand: Michigan inks impressive 2022 signing class

Michigan football’s 2022 signing class is complete for the Early Period, which began Wednesday at midnight. The Wolverines inked 23 prospects that make up the nation’s No. 9 overall haul. U-M running back signee CJ Stokes gave a riveting speech at his signing ceremony. The Wolverines were able...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
On3.com

Penn State cancels upcoming basketball game due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has continued to wreak havoc on the sports world. According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Penn State’s basketball program is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests, and Saturday’s game against VCU has been called off. “Penn State men’s basketball’s road game at VCU scheduled for Saturday has been...
NFL
On3.com

Veteran LSU receiver enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU junior wide receiver Trey Palmer, who caught 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns this season, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. A Kentwood, Louisiana native, Palmer – a former four-star recruit in the On3 Consensus out of the Class of 2019 – tallied 41 receptions for 458 yards and three scores over his three years in Baton Rouge. Palmer’s best game in 2021 came on Nov. 27 in a win over Texas A&M, as he made five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
KENTWOOD, LA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Urban Meyer is dead professionally

Urban Meyer’s disastrous time as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach finally came to an end late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, as the organization made the decision to fire the coach after just 13 games at the helm. Meyer’s name had remained in a negative spotlight all throughout the season, and it was one thing after another that ultimately led to his dismissal.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses early signing period, how Alabama has adjusted

There are certainly mixed emotions when it comes to the December early signing period in college football. While some head coaches would prefer just to have the main National Signing Day in February, others like being able to sign some of their recruits in December because that allows eligible signees to enroll early if they chose to. Having a recruit sign early can also keep them from decommitting and signing with another team.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy