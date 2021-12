The old saying is that nobody puts rear-ends in seats like the Michigan football program does. That was certainly the case throughout college football’s 2021 regular season. Michigan was involved in three of the five most-watched games of the season, headlined by the 42-27 win over Ohio State on Nov. 27. The contest drew nearly 16 million viewers to FOX’s Big Noon Saturday finale to make it the most-viewed contest of the season.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO