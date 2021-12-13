SS&C to acquire U.K.-based investment platform

Windsor-based financial services software firm SS&C Technologies has reached a deal to acquire Hubwise Holdings Limited, a business-to-business investment platform serving advisors and wealth managers. In a statement, SS&C said it will buy Hubwise in...
LGT has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Crestone Wealth Management, an Australia-based high-net-worth wealth management firm with around AUD 25bn in client assets under management. The Liechtenstein-headquartered private bank said on 15 December that the transaction, subject to Crestone shareholder approval, will give LGT an important...
Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
Hustisford, Wis. – Berlon Industries, of Hustisford, Wis., has agreed to acquire Lowe Manufacturing, a Viola, Wis.-based supplier of auger, trenching and grapple attachments that complement Berlon’s line of buckets and attachments for skid steers and other machines. The deal is expected to close the first week of January 2022.
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
On Dec. 14, New York Digital Investment Group -- or NYDIG, a financial company dedicated to Bitcoin -- announced it had raised $1 billion to "bridge the gap between traditional finance and Bitcoin."...
RTFKT, an innovative brand that utilises next generation technology, including blockchain authentication, NFT, gaming engines and augmented reality to create unique sneakers and digital artefacts, is being acquired by NIKE. Earlier this year, C Ventures, a leading venture capital company co-founded by Adrian Cheng, significantly backed RTFKT in a seed...
At the core of SQream’s service is its GPU-centric “data acceleration platform,” which promises to speed up SQL queries and enable users to run their queries on more data. Panoply, on the other hand, offers its users a no-code data integration platform with support for over 300 different sources, which its users can then query in their favorite BI and analytics tools, or analyze using SQL queries in Panoply itself. In addition, Panoply also helps its users automate their data warehouse configurations. As such, it looks like the two platforms are quite complementary, with Panoply providing SQream with the tools and expertise to expand its platform to a wider user base.
Trainiac is now Trainiac by Gympass. The latter announced its acquisition of the one-on-one fitness platform on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The news comes after Gympass’ $220 million funding round in June valuing the company at $2.2 billion. At the time, Gympass said it had more than 750,000 training sessions booked for more than 50,000 users.
Samsara Inc. is expected to price shares of its initial public offering late Tuesday and trade the following day as it hopes to grab a share of an estimated $55 billion market to digitize the operations of non-tech companies.
Davies Group has announced its acquisition of actuarial and consulting business, US-based Merlinos & Associates. From its headquarters in Georgia, Merlinos provides a range of compliance, risk management, and wider actuarial consulting solutions to the property and casualty, and life and health insurance markets in the US. In a statement,...
International insurance brokerage Hub International Limited has acquired the assets of California-based Basi Insurance Services. Basi Insurance Services provides commercial and personal insurance and specializes in the agribusiness and farm industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is the latest that Hub made this month, after its...
Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
Norwalk-based JuiceBar, a maker of electric vehicle charging stations, has inked a reseller and installation agreement it says will get its technology folded into government contract work, including projects expected to be funded through the recently passed federal infrastructure bill. In a statement released Tuesday, the company said it is...
Alaya joins forces with Canada-based Benevity to offer companies around the world an unrivalled turnkey solution to corporate giving, volunteering and community investment. Benevity, Inc., a global leader in ESG technology, announced the acquisition of Alaya, a purpose-driven employee engagement SaaS platform. With more than 90 clients around the world, Alaya enables businesses to engage employees in volunteering and positive actions through its innovative technology.
Kickstarter, one of the leading crowdfunding platforms on the market, has decided to abandon its current business model and migrate to a blockchain-based platform. This will be built by an independent organization funded initially by Kickstarter to work on the protocol. The new platform will be built on top of the Celo blockchain.
While the stock markets are consolidating at near all-time highs, the small-cap sector has been under fire. The Russell 2000 index fell 13% from high to low recently. This is more than an official correction in Wall Street terms. One of those companies is SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and SOFI stock has fallen in tandem.
