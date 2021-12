I am not sure of what the age cut off is, in regards to who is considered old or young these days. It probably depends on how you act, and how active you are. I lived with my nephew for a few months before I moved down here to Sedalia, he is 25 now. He doesn't think I am old but he does think I say and do a few things that he cannot relate to. And vice-versa.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO