There will be three events on Sunday, December 12, to get you into the Christmas spirit. The Verona Fire Department will be bringing Santa around town on a fire truck, handing out candy canes and dog treats, and collecting non-perishables for the food pantry at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. The VFD elves never disclose Santa’ schedule or route in advance, so you’ll have to listen for the sirens in your neighborhood. The list of what the food pantry currently needs is here. If you’re not going to be home tomorrow, you can bring pantry donations to the box by the side entrance of Holy Spirit at any time.

VERONA, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO