Battlefield 2042’s release has been a little messy so far. Though the game may be visually stunning, there have been quite a few gripes fans of the series have had with the final result. Oh and some things haven’t really worked exactly as planned, hovercrafts aren’t exactly able to climb skyscrapers with ease in real life right? But EA is committed to making the game work, and so the first large set of patch notes for Battlefield 2042 is huge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO