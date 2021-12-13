ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt LaFleur reacts to job speculation surrounding special teams coordinator

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Matt LaFleur is enjoying another tremendous season in Green Bay. After a Sunday Night Football victory over the Bears, LaFleur has the Packers at 10-3 on the season — once again in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

However, one unit for the Packers has been less than stellar — their special teams. On the season, they’ve been slacking all year compared to their potent offense and stout defense. On Sunday, their inefficiencies were highlighted by Chicago’s Jakeen Grant taking a punt 97 yards for a touchdown.

Many have speculated if LaFleur will decide to make a change, starting with special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton. After Sunday’s victory, the Packers head coach shot down all speculation.

“Absolutely not,” responded LaFleur, vehemently denying he’ll make a change regarding his special teams coordinator.

Later in his press conference, Matt LaFleur continued: “We got to get things corrected. I’ll be the first to tell you that. Yeah, there’s some things we have to clean up as coaches, no doubt about it, but we have to execute better as well.

“On a bright side, I think our PAT field goal operation has been much improved. I think our coverage units have been solid most of the year. Tonight they were not.”

Luckily for Drayton, LaFleur has his back. Still, the Packers will be expecting more when it comes to their special teams as the season progresses.

Aaron Rodgers updates the status of injured toe after ‘setback’ vs. Bears

While special teams are a threat to the Packers season, nothing is more concerning than the status of Aaron Rodgers and his injured toe. Following the victory over Chicago, Rodgers provided an update on the injury.

“It feels worse,” Rodgers said after the win. “I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight but we’ll look at it tomorrow. But definitely, definitely took a step back tonight.”

The veteran quarterback was considering surgery on his toe last week during the Packers’ bye but ultimately did not opt to get it done. Rodgers told Pat McAfee on his show that the surgery would only take a few days to recover from so he could still get it early this week and potentially return for the Baltimore game next Sunday.

For now, Rodgers will assess the situation with surgery as a last resort again.

“I can’t make that call right now,” Rodgers said. “That would be last resort, for sure, but I’ve got to see what kind of setback it was tonight.”

Comments / 0

