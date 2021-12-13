Homeowners — Stop Wasting $3,600/Year. This Website Helps People Save Thousands

Buying a house is expensive. Like, so expensive. Between down payments, taxes, insurance and more, getting your name on a deed likely costs more than anything else in your life.

And while it no doubt will continue to be your biggest monthly payment, people are still overpaying just to have their own roof over their heads — sometimes by as much as $3,600 a year.

But a website called Mortgage.net can help you put that cash back into your pocket. Whether you’re refinancing or buying a new home, it can save you an average of $300 a month.

See How Much You Could be Saving on Your Mortgage

Homebuyers and homeowners can get some of the lowest interest rates available — as low as 1.997% for a 15 year fixed refinance — from some of the most trusted lenders in the country on mortgage.net.

That comes out to an average savings of $200 to $300 a month — sometimes more. That’s thousands of dollars to use toward upgrading your home, padding your emergency fund or even taking a well deserved vacation after only seeing the inside of your home for the last few years.

Mortgage.net works directly with lenders across the country. That means they know exactly what the lenders need — and what they don’t. In other words, home buyers and owners can simply get a quote for a mortgage or refinance (cash outs, too) in just minutes.

Just fill out a quick one-minute form, including your email and phone number, and Mortgage.net will match you with multiple lending options side-by-side. You’ll be able to see the rates, APRs and monthly payments for different types of loans.

Plus, you can see if the lender will be charging any fees. Some lenders use fancy terms like “origination” or “processing” to disguise fees that aren’t necessary. Mortgage.net shows how much — if any — a lender would charge, sometimes saving you more than $1,000.

Rates are some of the lowest they have ever been, so if you’re buying a home or looking to refinance yours, Mortgage.net makes it easy to compare your options.

It takes just one minute to answer some questions and see how much money you could be saving on your mortgage.

Kari Faber is a staff writer at The Penny Hoarder.